Ekushay Padak winning musician Julhas Uddin Ahmed, 88, dies

Ekushay Padak winning musician Julhas Uddin Ahmed,88, died due to dengue fever.

The musician breathed his last yesterday at his home in Baraijkhali village, Munshiganj.

He was diagnosed with dengue recently.

Due to his notable contributions to music, Julhas was honoured with the Ekushey Padak in 2017.

Born on November 10, 1933, Julhas Uddin was the son of Yar Ali Bepari and Hasna Begum. Due to small pox Julhas lost his eyesight only at the age of two-and-a-half.

In 1960, Julhas started playing music on Bangladesh Betar. He has achieved multiple awards in his life, including the Nazrul Gold medal, AB Bank-Channel I Lifetime Achievement Award and Nasiruddin Gold Medal.