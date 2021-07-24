Dwayne Johnson makes it clear he won't appear in any more Fast and Furious films

Glitz

Hindustan Times
24 July, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 12:40 pm

Related News

Dwayne Johnson makes it clear he won't appear in any more Fast and Furious films

Vin recently said it was his "tough love" act that enabled Dwayne to perform better in the movies.

Hindustan Times
24 July, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 12:40 pm
Dwayne Johnson. Photo: Collected
Dwayne Johnson. Photo: Collected

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has made it clear that he won't be appearing in future Fast and Furious films.

Dwayne, who plays Luke Hobbs in the franchise, had a fall out with lead star Vin Diesel during the making of 2017's The Fate of the Furious that resulted in the actor dropping out of latest instalment, Fast and Furious 9.

Vin recently said it was his "tough love" act that enabled Dwayne to perform better in the movies.

Asked about Vin's comments, Dwayne told The Hollywood Reporter, "I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that."

The actor then added, "And that I've wished them well. I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

Vin had addressed the beef between Dwayne and him in a Men's Health interview and said, "I could give a lot of tough love. Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing."

Dwayne first played Luke Hobbs in 2011's Fast Five and later returned for Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015) and The Fate of the Furious (2017).

He also starred in the franchise's spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw in 2019, co-starring Jason Statham, who reprised his role of Deckard Shaw from the long-running series.

Vin Diesal / Dwayne Johnson / Fast and Furious 9

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

4d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

4d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

4d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

5d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr
Trade

CID suspects Dhamaka laundered around Tk50cr

6
Official document: Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes
Bangladesh

Official document: Big push for mass rapid transit system to ease Dhaka city’s traffic woes