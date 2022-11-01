Black Adam crosses $250 million in global box office

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam goes on to stay on top of the box office even after the first week since release, with a current total of $250 million globally. The film made $7.5 million on its second Friday and has now earned an estimated $39 million this weekend from 76 overseas markets.

It beat the Julia Roberts and George Clooney-led romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise which took the second spot with $10 million. Lionsgate's Prey for the Devil will most likely finish third in its opening weekend at the box office.

Next month, the film will go up against the highly anticipated Black Panther:

Black Adam became Dwayne's 18th film to cross the $100 million mark. The movie follows the story of Teth Adam from Ancient Kahndaq, a man who acquired powers of the gods. But when he uses his abilities for revenge, he is captured and transformed into Black Adam.