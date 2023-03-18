Dwayne Johnson on Henry Cavill exit: 'We had to put our best foot forward'

Splash

Hindustan Times
18 March, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 10:19 am

Dwayne Johnson on Henry Cavill exit: 'We had to put our best foot forward'

Hindustan Times
18 March, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 10:19 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dwayne Johnson breaking his silence on the Black Adam and Superman story has fans left curious regarding the future of Superman after Henry Cavill made an exit from the Superman series in the DC Universe. 

Following the controversial changes in the DC universe, with the appointment of new co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, fans were aghast with the update that the potential sequel to Black Adam was also shelved. 

Dwayne had posted a statement on his Twitter last December, that DC and his production company, Seven Bucks, which said "James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilised in future DC multiverse chapters."

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dwayne spoke further about the future of Black Adam and said, "All that I can do, and all that we could do when we were making Black Adam, was to put our best foot forward and surround ourselves with the best people and deliver the best movie we could. 

Our audience score was in the 90s. Critics took a couple of shots, but that's just the business of it. It's almost like when you have a pro football team and your quarterback wins championships and your head coach wins championships and then a new owner comes in and says, 'Not my coach, not my quarterback. I'm going to go with somebody new.'"

The new Superman movie is scheduled for release in 2025.

