David Bowie film in the works from 'Kurt Cobain' biopic director

Glitz

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 10:25 am
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 10:40 am

David Bowie. Photo: Collected
David Bowie. Photo: Collected

Brett Morgen, the freewheeling director behind 'Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck', 'Jane' and 'The Kid Stays in the Picture' is nearing the end of a top-secret David Bowie project based on thousands of hours of previously unseen performance footage of the musician.

Morgen has spent the last four years working on the Bowie film, the official title of which has yet to be revealed. 

According to a source close to the production, it is "neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, on thousands of hours of never before seen material."

In addition to directing, the filmmaker will be on editing, writing and producing duties for the project.

Tony Visconti, Bowie's longtime producer, has also joined the project as music producer. 

Members of the sound team who worked on the Freddie Mercury biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' have also joined the project to mix and design it.

