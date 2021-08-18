Daniel Craig calls inheritance ‘distasteful,’ will ‘get rid of’ money

"James Bond" star Daniel Craig has revealed that he has no plans to leave an inheritance for his children as he plans to 'get rid of it' before he dies.

In an interview with UK's Candis magazine, the 007 star revealed that he finds the practice "distasteful."

Daniel Craig who has a net worth of around £116 million ($160 million) is hoping to 'give away' most of his millions.

The 53-year-old has two daughters – one in her late 20s called Ella with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon, and a two-year-old with wife Rachel Weisz. He is also a step-father to Rachel's 15-year-old son.

Craig told the magazine, "I don't want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful."

"My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go," Craig added.

Craig noted that industrialist Andrew Carnegie gave away billions of dollars before his death in 1919, saying that "shows how rich he was because I'll bet he kept some of it too."

Much of Craig's fortune has come from his turn as James Bond. He'll make his final appearance as the MI6 agent in "No Time to Die," slated to hit theaters in October, after stating numerous times that he would not do another 007 film.

"I thought I probably was physically not capable of doing another. For me, it was very cut and dried that I wasn't coming back," he told Total Film in June.

Craig was reportedly paid $25 million to reprise his role in the upcoming film.

He has starred in five Bond movies, starting in 2006 with "Casino Royale."