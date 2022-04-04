Daniel Craig forced to withdraw from broadway’s Macbeth, after testing positive for Covid-19

04 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 11:05 am

Macbeth, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, began previews on 29 March, and will open on 28 April for a 15-week limited engagement at the Longacre Theatre

Daniel Craig. Photo: Collected
Daniel Craig. Photo: Collected

Daniel Craig had to withdraw from his Broadway performance of Macbeth after testing positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. 

"Today's matinee and evening performance of Macbeth are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon," read a notice posted on the official twitter page of the show.  "We apologise for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority. All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the point of purchase."

Macbeth, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, began previews on 29 March, and will open on 28 April for a 15-week limited engagement at the Longacre Theatre. 

