'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans

Glitz

Reuters
30 June, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 10:49 am

Related News

'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans

“Black Widow” will be released both in cinemas and on the Disney+ streaming service next week

Reuters
30 June, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 10:49 am
Black Widow. Photo: Collected
Black Widow. Photo: Collected

Film fans young and old, some dressed as their favourite "Avengers" characters, walked and posed on a red carpet in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday for a special screening of superhero story "Black Widow".

The Marvel Studios movie, starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, the Russian-born spy-turned-Avenger, is among a slate of upcoming major releases postponed from last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and which cinema operators hope will revive ticket sales.

A recurring character in the Marvel cinematic universe since 2010's "Iron Man 2", Romanoff gets a standalone movie with "Black Widow" in which she revisits her past.

"From start to finish, this whole experience has been so absolutely crazy and the added time of two years has made it feel like it's still not real," actor Florence Pugh, who plays Romanoff's sister Yelena in the film, told Reuters at the event.

"So the fact that people are possibly dressing up as Yelena and Natasha is so beautiful. I'm just really excited for people to see it. It's been it's been a long time."

The traditional location for London film premieres, cinemas in Leicester Square only reopened last month, with social distancing measures in place. Tuesday's "Black Widow" preview was held in two separate screening rooms.

"There's nothing like watching a film in the cinema," said Marvel fan Milly, who was dressed as Romanoff.

"It's really nice that we ... get to see this the way it should have been seen in the first place."

Similar "Black Widow" fan events were also being held in other cities including New York and Los Angeles.

Cinemas hope to lure back audiences with movies like "Black Widow"; "F9", the ninth instalment in the popular "Fast & Furious" franchise; and D.C. comics film "The Suicide Squad".

"I did not think our film was going to be a part of the first wave of films where people would go back to the cinema and watch it," Pugh said. "That being said, I'm so grateful that it is."

"Black Widow" will be released both in cinemas and on the Disney+ streaming service next week.

Black Widow / Scarlett Johansson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

15h | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

17h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

2
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

4
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

5
Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia
Bangladesh

Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia

6
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  