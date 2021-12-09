People’s Choice Awards: ‘Black Widow’ Movie of the Year; Halle Berry, Christina Aguilera take home Icon Awards

NBC and E! celebrated the people's choice's on Tuesday night. Fans rated the the best in movies, television, music and pop culture during the 2021 People's Choice Awards show, hosted by actor and SNL veteran Kenan Thompson.

This year marked the first time the award show did a simultaneous live broadcast across both channels.

Among the highlights, Oscar winner Halle Berry accepted 'The People's Icon' award, Kim Kardashian 'The Fashion Icon award' and Grammy winner Christina Aguilera bagged the first-ever 'Music Icon award'.

Halle Berry in People’s Choice Awards

Dwayne Johnson took home 'The People's Champion' award for his philanthropic work.

Top performances of the night included Aguilera's debut of a never-before-seen medley of her biggest songs, with tracks from her new Spanish-language album.

Country star Blake Shelton performed his latest song 'Come Back as a Country Boy' and H.E.R. performed a musical tribute to the life and legacy of Motown legend Marvin Gaye.

Category winners tonight included Disney/Marvel's Black Widow winning 'The Movie of 2021', with Netflix's Squid Game taking the 'Bingeworthy Show award'.

Other winners across the wide spectrum included Adele, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Hiddleston and Ellen Pompeo, and Britney Spears as the 'Social Star of 2021'.