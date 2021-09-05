Beyoncé writes new song for Will Smith starring film ‘King Richard’

American Singer-songwriter Beyoncé has penned and recorded a new song titled "Be Alive" for Will Smith's upcoming film "King Richard". The unreleased song was co-written with Roc Nation signee DIXSON and features during the closing credits of the film, reports Los Angeles Times.

"King Richard" centers on the life of Richard Williams, the father of two gifted tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams. The movie explores the journey of the father raising his talented daughters.

Hollywood star Will Smith essayed the role of the father, while the role of William sisters is played by Saniyya Sidney (Venus) and Demi Singleton (Serena).

Serene and Venus Williams and their sister Isha Price are executive producers of the film.

During an interview with Harper's Bazaar last month, Beyonce revealed that she had been busy with a new solo music for the last 18 months. She said, the song will be a way of escape from the pandemic.

"With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again," said Beyoncé.

"I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible", she added.

"Lemonade" released in 2016 was Beyoncé's last solo album. In 2018, she has also collaborated with her husband Jay-z for the album "Everything is Love".

"King Richard" is expected to hit the theatres in November 19.