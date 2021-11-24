AvoidRafa on the cover of WhatsOn Asia Guide 2021

Bangladeshi musician, singer-songwriter and producer Raef Al Hasan Rafa has been featured in the cover page of WhatsOn Asia Guide 2021. WhatsOn focuses on the giant picture of humanity, solidarity, democracy, socialism, and secularism.

Every year WhatsOn publishes many guides along with an Asia issue focusing on the facts and events happening around Asia and mostly Bangladesh. This year's issue has covered the famous founding member of the rock band AvoidRafa, Raef Al Hasan Rafa, said a press release.

WhatsOn Asia Guide 2021 also included the world warming issues going on. Asia Guide has the most exciting exclusive esstential listings, including- agendas, fashion, sports, art, events, articles, listicles, actions, books, films, music gigs, recipes and so on.

Picture: Courtesy

There is an exclusive interview with Ed Sheeran. Another exclusive report is on- The Arab-Israel War by Syed Badrul Ahsan and then Rafa's one, the press release added.

WhatsOn Founder, CEO and Editor Sam Alim talked about the Afghanistan Tales in his brief report in this guide.

The most special addition to this guide is a tribute to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In total the whole guide is a combo of exclusive collections of WhatsOn BD and UK team.

Those interested can read the e-mag version of the guide on WhatsOn at - https://whatson.guide/out-now-magazine.