Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in ‘bad’ car accident, escapes unhurt

Glitz

Hindustan Times
22 January, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 11:41 am

Related News

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in ‘bad’ car accident, escapes unhurt

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car crash on Friday, leaving one person injured. The actor, however, escaped unhurt

Hindustan Times
22 January, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 11:41 am
Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo: Collected
Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo: Collected

Hollywood star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car crash on Friday, leaving one person injured.

"There was a four-vehicle traffic accident on Sunset and Allenford at 4:35 p.m. One vehicle on top of another...one female was transported to a local hospital with an abrasion," Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told Fox News Digital.

Apparently, the former governor of California was inside of a Yukon that hit a red Toyota Prius, causing the SUV's airbags to deploy. Several pictures from the scene went viral on the internet. The images show a number of cars with severe damage.

TMZ posted pictures from the crash site showing Arnold's black SUV partially on top of the red car, with which it collided. The actor was also pictured at the scene, appearing to be unharmed.

As per TMZ, the accident was "so bad his monster SUV rolled over on top of another car, and that driver was badly injured". The outlet said the woman who was driving the other car was injured -- bleeding heavily from her head and an ambulance later took her to the hospital. Witnesses said the crash "looked like a stunt in a movie".

The report added that law enforcement sources said they believe the accident was Arnold's fault. They were quoted saying that he was turning left but there was a left turn arrow that was still red. Arnold was not ticketed, however.

Arnold's representative informed Fox News Digital that he is "okay" and is extremely concerned about the injured woman.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most successful action stars in Hollywood history, having been a decorated bodybuilder prior to his acting career. He also served as the Governor of California from 2003-11. He was last seen on screen in the 2019 film Terminator: Dark Fate, reprising his iconic role from the Terminator series. He is set to appear in a supporting role in the upcoming action-comedy Kung Fury 2.

Top News

Arnold Schwarzenegger / car accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

2h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

4h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

2h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

17h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

17h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre