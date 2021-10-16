Archana Puran Singh says Comedy Circus editors made it look like she laughed at every joke: 'This was wrong'

16 October, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 03:08 pm

Archana Puran Singh has disclosed that she doesn't laugh at every joke on The Kapil Sharma Show

Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show. Photo: Collected
Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show. Photo: Collected

Archana Puran Singh has spoken against claims that she is always "laughing and doing nothing" on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor has said that she is not laughing at everything on the comedy show.

Archana has revealed that she is still bearing the cost of her days on comedy show, Comedy Circus, where shots of her laughter were added after every joke, no matter if she had laughed in real or not.

The actor told a leading daily, "The team used to edit the (Comedy Circus) episode in such a way that my laughter was added to almost every act and even in places where I had not laughed. This was wrong because it made me look like I had even laughed at a boring joke when in reality, I hadn't. I have nothing against the makers, but I am sad that the editing team was not careful about this."

Speaking in her defence, she added, "It is not easy to sit for hours and judge an act. Similarly, if you notice in Kapil's show, I am not laughing on every banter. But since this is the impression that people still carry from my Comedy Circus days, I am still bearing the brunt that 'Archanaji just keeps laughing and doing nothing on the show'."

Archana had replaced cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu as the special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show in February, 2019. Since then, she has been laughing on jokes cracked about her and even shares memes made on her.

She had once revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show about getting congratulatory messages when Sidhu had become Punjab Congress chief. "I got so many flower bouquets and congratulatory messages when Sidhu took up the post," she had said.

