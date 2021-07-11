Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Adha on 21 July

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
11 July, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 10:17 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 21 July as the moon for the month of Zilhaj on the Islamic calendar was sighted on Sunday. 

The announcement came after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Sunday evening. 

Md Faridul Haque Khan, state minister for religious affairs presided over the meeting.

As per the moon sighting, the holy month of Zilhaj, last month on the Islamic calendar, will start from 12 July.

