Amitabh Reza's 'Rickshaw Girl' wins Best Feature award at Int'l film festival

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 06:16 pm

Amitabh Reza’s ‘Rickshaw Girl’ wins Best Feature award at Int’l film festival

Filmmaker Amitabh Reza Chowdhury has won an award for his new film "Rickshaw Girl."

The film has been recognised under the category of 'Best Feature Film' at the Prescott International Film Festival, reports UNB.

The Aynabaji-famed director has been receiving accolades with the film based on Indian-American writer Mitali Perkins' book "Rickshaw Girl."

Eric James Adams produced the film alongside joint executive producers Faridur Reza Sagor and Ziauddin Adil.

The screenplay has been written by Naseef Faruque Amin and Sharbari Zohra Ahmed.

The film portrays an artistic teenage girl Naima, referred to in the title as "Rickshaw Girl."

The storyline centres her life experiences and also represents poverty-stricken families of Bangladesh.

The premiere was held in July 2021 at the 42nd edition of the Durban International Film Festival, South Africa.

