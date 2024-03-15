10 people to get Independence Award this year

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 02:59 pm

Photo: UNB
The government has announced the names of the recipients of the 2024 Independence Award (Shadhinota Padak) in recognition of their glorious and meritorious contribution at the national level.

This year 10 eminent persons are getting this award. This information was disclosed in a press release of the cabinet division on Friday (15 March).

Three people are getting the award in the "Independence and Liberation War" category. They are: Kazi Abdur Sattar, freedom fighters flight sergeant Md Fazlul Haque (late), and martyr Abu Nayeem Md Najib Uddin Khan.

Three people are receiving the award in the "Social services" category. They are: Oronno Chiran, freedom fighter Dr Md Obaidullah Baki and SM Abraham Lincoln.

Dr Harishankar Das is receiving award in the "Medical" category.

In the "Literature" category the award was given to late Md Rafiquzzaman and Firoza Khatun is getting the award in the "Sports" category.

Independence Award is the highest state award in the country. The government has been giving this award every year since 1977 on the occasion of Independence Day on 26 March.

 

