Ahmad Simon's 'Neel Mukut' to premiere in Chorki 

TBS Report 
01 July, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 05:20 pm

Ahmad Simon’s ‘Neel Mukut’ to premiere in Chorki 

Ahmad Simon was adamant on releasing his film locally instead of premiering it first at an international festival

TBS Report 
01 July, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 05:20 pm
Ahmad Simon’s ‘Neel Mukut’ to premiere in Chorki 

Ahmad Simon's much awaited fictional documentary film "Neel Mukut' will premiere in the video streaming platform Chorki in August. 

Ahmad Simon was adamant on releasing his film locally instead of premiering it first at an international festival, reads a press release.  

In an interview to a local media, Ahmad Simon, said "I believe that international film festivals are definitely important for a director, but films should not be made only for festivals."

The docu-fiction was supposed to be released last year but due to the rise of Covid-19 cases and closure of cinema halls, the theatrical release of the movie was suspended.

Kamar Ahmad Simon briefing details on the story of his film, said "If Neel ( blue) is the colour of pain and crown a symbol of power, then this movie is surely different in that sense. The film has no story at all."

"I was on a flight to Europe when I heard a cry and I kept thinking about it. I followed the cry and spent most of the time writing some sequences about the melancholy.", he said.

"Then I started shooting in an unplanned way and what happened next in the editing panel was overwhelming; it was like love-at-first-sight with the footage.", he added.

"I worked yearlong to complete the project in between my two other projects. And thus I was able to produce my unplanned and instinctive film 'Neel Mukut.", Simon stated.

Kamar's first film 'Are You Listening!' won a National Film Award and ten other international awards. 

Some of these international awards includes Cinema Du Reel's Grand Prix and Mumbai International Film Festival's Golden Conch. The film was also screened in almost fifty international festivals.
 

