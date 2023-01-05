Vespa Club Bangladesh organises Gentleman's Ride 2022

Saikat Roy
05 January, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 11:50 am

Vespa Club Bangladesh organises Gentleman's Ride 2022

Saikat Roy
05 January, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 11:50 am
The VCB organised event brought together hundreds of Vespa enthusiasts in one place. Photo: Akif Hamid
The VCB organised event brought together hundreds of Vespa enthusiasts in one place. Photo: Akif Hamid

Nearly 120 modern and vintage Vespas gathered in front of Tarboosh Restaurant, Rifle's Square, Dhanmondi on 30 December 2022 for Gentleman's Ride 2022, organised by Vespa Club Bangladesh. 

The rally, which brought together hundreds of Vespa enthusiasts in one place, was organised by Vespa Club Bangladesh as a homage to Late Humayoun Kabir, a salient member of the club who passed away in 2022. Thus, the group decided to include any sponsors this year and self funded the event. 

"From the badges to the posters, everything had memories of him (Humayoun Kabir)," said Farishta Jayas, one of the admins of Vespa Club Bangladesh. "His untimely death profoundly saddens us. But spending some time with Raiyan Kabir (Humayoun's son) helped us find some closure. The club members also came together to raise a small fund for Raiyan's education."

Photo: Akif Hamid
Photo: Akif Hamid

Vespa Club Bangladesh is the pioneer of the Vespa Scene in Bangladesh. The club was the first to introduce the 'Gentleman's Ride' among Vespa members in Bangladesh back in 2019. They have continued to celebrate the event annually ever since. 

According to the admins, this was the club's biggest event so far. VCB collaborated with other district based Vespa groups such as Vespa Club Sylhet, Vespa Club Rangpur, and Jessore Khulna Vespa Club.  

Photo: Akif Hamid
Photo: Akif Hamid

Vespa club Bangladesh was established in 2013 by Rupok Rahman. Nearly ten years later, the club now consists of 20,000 members in their official Facebook group. VCB is known to host multiple events throughout the year all over Bangladesh.

