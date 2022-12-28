Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

Wheels

Asif Chowdhury
28 December, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 09:54 am

Related News

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

Asif Chowdhury
28 December, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 09:54 am
10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury
10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Bangladesh Vespa Community is a prominent group of Vespa enthusiasts. People of different ages with a love of scooters and vespas have been brought together by the group. Founded by Didarul Islam Sujan, the group is known for their eventful meetups and rallies. 

Till now, the group has been on various inter-city rallies, but this time they decided to take it up a notch - A 800 km road trip from Dhaka to Cox's bazar, and back to Coxs. Three years in the making, it finally turned into a reality when the group started on 21 December after  postponing the plan multiple times due to the pandemic.

This rally, with 150 participants, was named Cox's Bazar Carnival. Members of Chittagong Vespa Club, Honda Roadmaster Club of Chattogram, Piaggio Bro's, VW club of Bangladesh joined the rally as well. There were a variety of two wheelers and four wheelers, including some magnificently restored classic Volkswagen Beetles, and not exclusively Vespas only. 

In total, there were over 65 new and restored Vespas which took part in the Cox&#039;s Bazar Carnival with majority of them doing the 800km Dhaka-Cox&#039;s Bazar-Dhaka ride. Photo: Asif Chowdhury
In total, there were over 65 new and restored Vespas which took part in the Cox's Bazar Carnival with majority of them doing the 800km Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka ride. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

 In total, there were 65+ Vespas, 10 VW beetles and some other variety of bikes. The organisers arranged four safety cars to carry the luggage of the riders, so they don't have to carry all that weight on themselves during this long drive. They also had one ambulance on standby for any emergency. 

The rally started early in the morning from Curzon Hall, Dhaka University area. From Dhaka, the group came to Chattogram for a day off, to unite with the co-host of the rally - Chattogram Vespa Club - and head towards Cox's Bazar the next morning. 

Photo: Asif Chowdhury
Photo: Asif Chowdhury

 At 7am the next day, 22 December, they started their next phase of the journey towards the longest natural beach of the world. With a tea and fuel break, they reached the main city of Cox's Bazar at 1pm. The place chosen by the organisers to stay during the trip was Campin Cox, a camp-based sports activity resort about six km from the city.

At the resort, the participants got some well deserved rest and later enjoyed a special lunch planned by the organisers. The second day was more eventful, as in the early morning the group went to Inani beach for beach cleaning. 

Photo: Asif Chowdhury
Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Later that day they gave away 300 winter mattresses and planted one tree on behalf of each participant. They plan on distributing 700 more mattresses in other cities. They ended the day with a raffle draw where they chose 18 winners who won exciting prizes. The next day was the day of departure; they started their journey at 10am and reached Chattogram at 3pm. 

Md Didarul Islam Sujan was the mastermind behind this rally. He is a very well known name in the vespa community, as well as the classic car community.

Photo: Asif Chowdhury
Photo: Asif Chowdhury

"BVC is a family and to strengthen the bond of the family this trip had to happen. People laughed at my plan saying it's impossible to do with such a large number of participants." 

And yet, despite all the setbacks, Sujan and all the disciplined participants completed the rally.

Features

Vespa / Volkswagen Fan Club Bangladesh / Volkswagen Beetle / Cox's Bazar / Cox's Bazar Carnival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

2h | Wheels
The city boy LFP is a mid spec EV from Palki&#039;s lineup that makes 3000W when paired with a 72V 100AH battery and has a top speed locked at 45km/h. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki EV: The next generation of electric auto rickshaws?

23m | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

The Bangladeshi chef who introduced Biden biriyani to New York

3h | Panorama
Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

22h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

3 billion people like 'shape of you' on 'Sportify'

3 billion people like 'shape of you' on 'Sportify'

1h | TBS Entertainment
‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

‘Bisht’ market strengthened under the influence of Messi

14h | TBS SPORTS
Best 5 Metrorail system in the world

Best 5 Metrorail system in the world

2h | TBS Stories
A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

15h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction