World Vespa Days 2022: 150 brand new and vintage Vespas in a rally 

Vespa enthusiasts gathered at Modhu City, Savar, last Friday to celebrate World Vespa Day.

Organised by Vespa Club Bangladesh (VCB), nearly 150 brand new and vintage Vespas rallied towards Faridpur via Aricha Ferry Port.

On the morning of 11 November, Vespaholics headed out from Modhu City of Savar. On the way towards Faridpur, the group also took a short detour through Manikganj before reaching the Ferry Port at Aricha.

Boarding the nearly 150 Vespas onto a Ferry from Aricha Paturia Port, the riders crossed the Padma river and reached Rajbari. From there they went to Brac Center at Faridpur where the rally ended at around 3 PM in the afternoon.

The group spent the night at Brac Center and headed back from Faridpur the next day, concluding the meet after reaching Dhaka.

Photo: Collected

The oldest model of Vespa present in the event was a 1961 Vespa 150 VBB.

VCB celebrated World Vespa Days 2022 to promote road safety awareness. The group also hosted events like slow races among the Vespas and also included a raffle draw which had a winning prize of a 150cc Vespa.

Vespa Club Bangladesh is one of the biggest communities of Vespa owners and enthusiasts in Bangladesh. The club currently has over 20,000 members on their official Facebook group. It hosts regular meetups and rallies around the country in an attempt to unite all Vespa enthusiasts in one place.

"Open road, a flock of 2 wheelers and the shared ideal of driving with proper etiquette and no rush is what brings us [Vespa enthusiasts] together," said Sam DCosta, one of the admins of VCB to The Business Standard.

The club has been celebrating Vespa World Days since 2019, an event which is annually celebrated by Vespa enthusiasts all around the world.