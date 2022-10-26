TVS launches Raider 2.0 

Wheels

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 02:52 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

TVS has released the second version of the Raider 125, titled Raider 2.0, with major additions to its list of features.

The new model includes a unique reverse TFT display which is normally only featured in premium models beyond the 300cc displacement mark. 

The display panel is sharp, bright and now supports voice assistance, call management, measures lean angles and supports GPS navigation when connected to a smartphone using TVS's X Connect app. 

The Raider has become an instant hit ever since TVS first launched the 125cc commuter bike last year.

With modern visuals, segment first features, astonishing 150cc like performance figures and sleek colour options to choose from; the bike turned out to be one of the highest selling commuter models both in the Bangladeshi and Indian bike market.

The first version of the TVS Raider was launched in Bangladesh at the beginning of this year, and it is unlikely that the new model will be coming to Bangladesh anytime soon, especially with the current dollar crisis.

Fans can only hope that the Indian motorcycle manufacturer will launch the even sleeker Raider here in 2023.

