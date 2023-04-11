TVS launches first ever Bluetooth-connected scooter in Bangladesh 

11 April, 2023, 07:45 pm
TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd has launched the country's first Bluetooth-connected scooter TVS Ntorq 125cc Race Edition in marine blue colour for the motorcycle customers.

The launching ceremony was held virtually on Tuesday (11 April), reads a press release.

Inspired by TVS Racing, this scooter is specially designed for the youth with cutting-edge Smart Xonnect technology.

J Ekram Hussain, managing director of TVS Auto Bangladesh, said, "We are delighted to launch the TVS Ntork 125 Race Edition in the Bangladesh market. As a smart scooter it is determined to provide the best satisfaction to a rider. The TVS Ntork 125 Race Edition is a special kind of scooter, designed to fulfill the aspirations of young customers." 

 

