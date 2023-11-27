Rejoice for higher-cc bike lovers

Economy

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
27 November, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 10:22 pm

Related News

Rejoice for higher-cc bike lovers

Bajaj Pulsar N250 hits the market at Tk3.4 lakh to ignite the big vroom

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
27 November, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 10:22 pm
Representational Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Representational Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Uttara Motors, the manufacturer and distributor of Bajaj motorcycles in Bangladesh, launched the Bajaj Pulsar N250 as the first 250-cc motorcycle on the market on Monday.

The maiden higher-cc motorcycle, having a 250-cc oil-cooled engine and dual-channel antilock braking system (ABS), came at a price tag of Tk3,39,999 and is available in three different colours.

The launch marked the end of a years-long waiting of the motorcycle lovers, as they were deprived of opportunities to ride stronger motorcycles for around two decades due to the engine capacity restriction that was at 165 cc for motorcycles until the government raised the ceiling to 375 cc in September, only if the motorcycles are manufactured locally.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, while speaking as chief guest at the launching ceremony at a city hotel, praised the partnership between the automotive industries of India and Bangladesh that has been driving industrial growth and a partnership across the value chain of production.

Bajaj and Uttara Motors launched the first Pulsar Series motorcycle in Bangladesh two decades ago, said Uttara Motors Chairman and Managing Director Matiur Rahman. Pulsar is far ahead of its competitors in the 150-cc segment in terms of the total number of vehicles on the road.

The Road Transport Act has a provision to issue both professional and non-professional driving licences for two-wheelers too, and we will present how BRTA can issue licences for higher-cc motorcycles before the High Court this week.

By Muhammad Rafiul Islam, BRTA lawyer

Uttara Motors Head of Business Planning Nayeemur Rahman, Bajaj Auto's Divisional Manager for International Business Sameer Mardikar, and a large number of motorcycle enthusiasts were present at the launching ceremony.

Pulsar N250 at a glance

The locally manufactured Pulsar N250's engine produces 24.5 PS of maximum power and 21.5 Newton Meter maximum torque. Dual-channel ABS for the 300 mm front brake disc and 230 mm rear brake disc offers confident, effective, and safer braking for the 162 kg motorcycle, which has a 14-litre fuel tank capacity.

Mono shock suspension at the rear and a 37 mm wide telescopic fork for the front suspension, a 100 mm wide front tyre, and a 130 mm wide rear tyre together offer stable and comfortable riding on all types of roads.

The LED projection lamp made the sporty bike, with a seat height of 795 mm, a good companion for night riding.

Can you buy and ride? What about registration costs?

According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), no one without a driving licence can buy a motorcycle nowadays, and riding motorcycles without a driving licence is punishable.

A writ petition filed in October, seeking a high court order not to let less experienced riders use higher-cc motorcycles, created confusion in the motorcycle industry.

Petitioner's Syed Mohammad Tazrul Hossain's lawyer Minhazul Hoque Chowdhury told TBS, "In most countries, including India, authorities issue different licences to ride different categories of two-wheelers to ensure that a skilled, experienced, and mature one is riding a strong motorcycle, and we prayed for such classification in the BRTA driving licencing process.

"The Road Transport Act has a provision to issue both professional and non-professional driving licences for two-wheelers too, and we will present how BRTA can issue licences for higher-cc motorcycles before the High Court this week," said BRTA lawyer Muhammad Rafiul Islam.

Everything would depend on the high court order, he said, adding that until then, one with the present motorcycle riding licence has no legal restriction to ride a 250-cc motorcycle.

There is also confusion regarding the registration fee for the higher-cc motorcycles, and the speculation is that the government may increase the registration fee slightly for the stronger bikes as seen for cars.

BRTA is working on the registration fee, which is likely to be finalised in a week, said a BRTA official.

Officials of several other motorcycle companies said they were waiting for a clearer picture of the registration cost and the licensing process the BRTA might follow upon the high court order.

2024 to be exciting

After the CC limit was raised to 375 cc two months ago, all the two-wheeler manufacturers started their internal discussions about launching their higher cc models in the Bangladesh market sooner or later.

They said that by mid-2024, most of the brands might have at least one model launched, of course, depending on the economic situation that drives their investment decisions and market behaviour.

Two-wheeler sales have been falling since August last year owing to the price hike, and consumers struggle to cope with the surging inflation. However, premium commuters offering fuel economy and a safer ride are selling enough, reflecting the readiness of a niche market group.

Bike lovers are speculating on the models to be launched by the brands, their price tags, and the launching timeline.

After Bajaj's lead to the start, Lifan motorcycle manufacturer Rasel Industries and Suzuki manufacturer Rancon Motorbikes are ahead in terms of preparation, according to sources.

Also, Yamaha, Honda, TVS, Hero, and Runner are working on theirs.

As local manufacturing of motorcycle frames and some major components is a must to get approved for a higher cc model, the higher cc launch is subject to new investments in zigzag fixtures for particular models.

Ifad Motors is preparing their Chattogram factory to launch the first Royal Enfield by mid-2024.

By the end of next year, there will be a wide range of higher-cc motorcycles to choose from, foreseeing two-wheelers.

Top News

motorcycles / CC bike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

File photo of North South University. Photo: Collected

The anatomy of intolerance: Why can't a transgender rights activist speak at NSU?

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Unleashing precision: The top 4 gaming mice to buy

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

AC dust cover: Essential armour for your cooling companion

9h | Brands
Mohammad Nijamuddin runs “Noakhali Store”, he moved here from Noakhali when he was just a young man and named his store out of love for his home district. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Why name shops after your own district?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The 2023 Formula 1 season of Max Verstappen in the chronicles of history

The 2023 Formula 1 season of Max Verstappen in the chronicles of history

47m | TBS SPORTS
Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

Israeli settlers steal Palestinian farmers’ land

2h | TBS World
Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

Thermax defaults on dollar loans under export fund

4h | TBS Economy
Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

Why Scaloni wants to leave Argentina’s coaching job

4h | TBS SPORTS