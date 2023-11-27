Rejoice for higher-cc bike lovers

Uttara Motors, the manufacturer and distributor of Bajaj motorcycles in Bangladesh, launched the Bajaj Pulsar N250 as the first 250-cc motorcycle on the market on Monday.

The maiden higher-cc motorcycle, having a 250-cc oil-cooled engine and dual-channel antilock braking system (ABS), came at a price tag of Tk3,39,999 and is available in three different colours.

The launch marked the end of a years-long waiting of the motorcycle lovers, as they were deprived of opportunities to ride stronger motorcycles for around two decades due to the engine capacity restriction that was at 165 cc for motorcycles until the government raised the ceiling to 375 cc in September, only if the motorcycles are manufactured locally.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma, while speaking as chief guest at the launching ceremony at a city hotel, praised the partnership between the automotive industries of India and Bangladesh that has been driving industrial growth and a partnership across the value chain of production.

Bajaj and Uttara Motors launched the first Pulsar Series motorcycle in Bangladesh two decades ago, said Uttara Motors Chairman and Managing Director Matiur Rahman. Pulsar is far ahead of its competitors in the 150-cc segment in terms of the total number of vehicles on the road.

The Road Transport Act has a provision to issue both professional and non-professional driving licences for two-wheelers too, and we will present how BRTA can issue licences for higher-cc motorcycles before the High Court this week. By Muhammad Rafiul Islam, BRTA lawyer

Uttara Motors Head of Business Planning Nayeemur Rahman, Bajaj Auto's Divisional Manager for International Business Sameer Mardikar, and a large number of motorcycle enthusiasts were present at the launching ceremony.

Pulsar N250 at a glance

The locally manufactured Pulsar N250's engine produces 24.5 PS of maximum power and 21.5 Newton Meter maximum torque. Dual-channel ABS for the 300 mm front brake disc and 230 mm rear brake disc offers confident, effective, and safer braking for the 162 kg motorcycle, which has a 14-litre fuel tank capacity.

Mono shock suspension at the rear and a 37 mm wide telescopic fork for the front suspension, a 100 mm wide front tyre, and a 130 mm wide rear tyre together offer stable and comfortable riding on all types of roads.

The LED projection lamp made the sporty bike, with a seat height of 795 mm, a good companion for night riding.

Can you buy and ride? What about registration costs?

According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), no one without a driving licence can buy a motorcycle nowadays, and riding motorcycles without a driving licence is punishable.

A writ petition filed in October, seeking a high court order not to let less experienced riders use higher-cc motorcycles, created confusion in the motorcycle industry.

Petitioner's Syed Mohammad Tazrul Hossain's lawyer Minhazul Hoque Chowdhury told TBS, "In most countries, including India, authorities issue different licences to ride different categories of two-wheelers to ensure that a skilled, experienced, and mature one is riding a strong motorcycle, and we prayed for such classification in the BRTA driving licencing process.

"The Road Transport Act has a provision to issue both professional and non-professional driving licences for two-wheelers too, and we will present how BRTA can issue licences for higher-cc motorcycles before the High Court this week," said BRTA lawyer Muhammad Rafiul Islam.

Everything would depend on the high court order, he said, adding that until then, one with the present motorcycle riding licence has no legal restriction to ride a 250-cc motorcycle.

There is also confusion regarding the registration fee for the higher-cc motorcycles, and the speculation is that the government may increase the registration fee slightly for the stronger bikes as seen for cars.

BRTA is working on the registration fee, which is likely to be finalised in a week, said a BRTA official.

Officials of several other motorcycle companies said they were waiting for a clearer picture of the registration cost and the licensing process the BRTA might follow upon the high court order.

2024 to be exciting

After the CC limit was raised to 375 cc two months ago, all the two-wheeler manufacturers started their internal discussions about launching their higher cc models in the Bangladesh market sooner or later.

They said that by mid-2024, most of the brands might have at least one model launched, of course, depending on the economic situation that drives their investment decisions and market behaviour.

Two-wheeler sales have been falling since August last year owing to the price hike, and consumers struggle to cope with the surging inflation. However, premium commuters offering fuel economy and a safer ride are selling enough, reflecting the readiness of a niche market group.

Bike lovers are speculating on the models to be launched by the brands, their price tags, and the launching timeline.

After Bajaj's lead to the start, Lifan motorcycle manufacturer Rasel Industries and Suzuki manufacturer Rancon Motorbikes are ahead in terms of preparation, according to sources.

Also, Yamaha, Honda, TVS, Hero, and Runner are working on theirs.

As local manufacturing of motorcycle frames and some major components is a must to get approved for a higher cc model, the higher cc launch is subject to new investments in zigzag fixtures for particular models.

Ifad Motors is preparing their Chattogram factory to launch the first Royal Enfield by mid-2024.

By the end of next year, there will be a wide range of higher-cc motorcycles to choose from, foreseeing two-wheelers.