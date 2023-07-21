Suzuki Gixxer: exquisite, formidable and versatile

The Gixxer, with its generously sized fuel reservoir and streamlined panels, boasts a sleek and edgy aesthetic which is guaranteed to grab attention. Photo: Md Abdullah Al Istiak

The Suzuki Gixxer 155 enjoys a substantial level of popularity amongst motorbike enthusiasts in Bangladesh. Renowned for its athletic aesthetics, the formidable powerhouse promises to offer its riders a luxuriously smooth journey.

The first model of the Gixxer 155 motorcycle was unveiled in Bangladesh in 2014 and has garnered immense popularity among youthful riders ever since its inception. In 2019, Suzuki Bangladesh unveiled the second generation of Gixxer in Bangladesh, initially with a carburetor engine and later with a Fuel Injected (FI) engine and the models have been a popular option among bikers ever since.

Suzuki Gixxer comes in a range of colours from encompassing black, crimson, azure to ivory. Similar colour options are also available for the Gixxer SF version which is a faired model of the regular Gixxer featured here.

The Gixxer 155 is a highly cost-effective motorbike that provides riders with a pleasant riding experience, excellent performance, and an appealing design. This makes it a favoured option among young riders in search of trendy and reasonably priced motorcycles.

For this second generation Gixxer, Suzuki went with a flattened out headlight which gives the bike a unique identity compared to its competitors. Photo: Md Abdullah Al Istiak

The bike boasts a sleek and edgy aesthetic which is guaranteed to grab attention. The fuel reservoir is generously sized and possesses a robust physique, while the exterior design displays streamlines and optimal aerodynamics.

The front tyre has a profile of 100/80/17 while the back tire is much wider at 140/60/17. This is the maximum width available from the factory for any commuter bike within Bangladesh.

The variation in tyre dimension optimizes maneuverability and facilitates seamless navigation at slower speeds. Although a common complaint about this bike is it's inclination towards maintaining a straight path and being resilient to swift or sudden lane changes, compared to other bikes.

The top of the line Gixxer FI ABS comes with dual channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) which can be a game changer on wet tarmac. Photo: Md Abdullah Al Istiak

The Carburettor variant of the Gixxer is available with either single disk and double disk variants. Whereas, the top of the line FI variant of the Gixxer receives an additional dual channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). Although Gixxers are typically known more for their amazing handling and braking rather than power delivery, the ABS system of the FI variant can surely be a game changer on wet tarmac.

The bike packs a solitary chamber, four-cycle, air-cooled motor that generates a total of 14.8 hp and 14 Nm of torque for its twisting power. The powertrain is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and boasts a maximum velocity of 130 kilometers per hour.

The four-cycle, air-cooled engine generates 14.8 bhp which is enough to make the bike reach a top speed of 130km/h. Photo: Md Abdullah Al Istiak

The motorcycle exhibits remarkable smoothness in both the carburetor and fuel-injection options. It possesses a commendable initial force to efficiently navigate through Dhaka Traffic. The sound emitted from the exhaust is pleasingly deep and robust, with no evidence of miniature or fractured noises.

Being a sports commuter bike, the Gixxer offers a pleasurable riding experience. The chair is appropriately cushioned and the suspension is calibrated for an effortless journey. The bike is also highly maneuverable, rendering it a commendable option for both seasoned and neophyte riders.

This makes the Gixxer an exceptionally versatile motorbike that is also ideal for everyday travel, extended trips, and even mild off-road adventures. The bike is exquisite, formidable, and the ergonomics are bound to capture attention.

In the bustling lanes of Dhaka, motorcycles ranging from 150 to 165cc exclusively dominate the urban landscape, most of which being naked sports commuter bikes. In the past couple of years, a select few motorcycles have been primarily leading the competition in the fully loaded 150 to 165cc segment, and one of these exceptional bikes happens to be the Suzuki Gixxer 155.

From the two engine variants the bike is equipped with, I believe that utilizing a carburetor would be an ideal choice in the context of Bangladesh, given the inconsistency in our fuel quality throughout the country.

The digital instrument cluster allows the rider to see the gear which can be very useful for riding the Gixxer in the city through traffic. Photo: Md Abdullah Al Istiak

One might question why not opt for alternatives over the Gixxer 155. However, from my perspective, this specific iteration exhibits enhanced smoothness, power, and exceptional comfort. This product exhibits dependability in conjunction with its aesthetically pleasing appearance. The previous generation fell short when it came to extreme usage, but this one has proven to be more resilient and capable of withstanding the pressure.

Price of the Gixxer 155 starts at Tk 2,43,950 for the single disk carburetor variant and the top of the line Gixxer Fi ABS is priced at Tk 2,66,950. However, prices of the Gixxer SF, the flared variant, can go much higher, starting from Tk 297,950.

Specifications:

Engine: 155cc Air-Cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder

Transmission: 5-speed manual

Power: 14.8 bhp

Torque: 14Nm

Price:

Gixxer Carb-Disk: Tk Tk 2,43,950

Gixxer Fi ABS: Tk 2,66,950