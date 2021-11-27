Suzuki hosts riding school campaign

Saikat Roy
27 November, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 10:47 pm

The event offered people an opportunity to learn to ride bikes and scooters at no cost.

Suzuki Bangladesh held a rider training program named 'Suzuki Riding School' on the 20th and 27th November at the capital's Banani Swat FC Field.

First announced on 15th November 2021 via Suzuki Bangladesh's official Facebook page, the event offered people an opportunity to learn to ride bikes and scooters at no cost. Interested participants had to register via a Google form beforehand, with the training programming starting at 10 am in the morning and ending at 4 pm in the evening.

Organisers provided all the necessary safety equipment to the participants, along with the bikes and scooters. Suzuki's Hayate 110 motorcycle and Access 165 scooter were used to train the new riders, with a team of at least two or more instructors assisting every trainee.  A Suzuki GSX-R 150 and a Suzuki Gixxer SF were also present in the field as static displays.

A Suzuki GSX-R 150 and a Suzuki Gixxer SF were also present in the field as static displays. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS
This isn't the first time Suzuki has held such a training programme. In fact, such events are held by the dealership in various cities around the country every once in a while. 

