Honda rolls out ABS-equipped XBlade for Bangladesh

Bangladesh Honda Private Limited (BHL), the local subsidiary of Honda Motor Corp, launched a new version of their Honda XBlade in Dhaka on Monday, September 27, 2021.

The updated bike features double disc brakes — 276mm front and 220mm rear— with Single Channel Anti-Lock Braking (ABS) for the front wheel. The Digital instrument cluster has been updated in accordance and now includes an ABS warning indicator. The bike retains its 160cc HET engine, which the company claims can achieve 59kmpl under strict test conditions.

Visually, the new XBlade features redesigned tank graphics and are available in "several attractive colour variants."

The XBlade DD ABS is available through BHL for a price of BDT 1,92,000. Each bike will come with "2 years or 20,000 km" warranty and 4 free services.