MG 4 EV: Electric experience at an affordable price

The MG 4 comes around in the form of a hatchback, almost resembling a sub-compact SUV. Photos: Akif Hamid

In an ever-growing market of automotive transport, electric vehicles (EVs) have been making larger waves in taking the pie, where most manufacturers are making sure to have at least one electric offering open to buyers.

The MG4 EV, the latest offering from the newly revamped British car manufacturer Morris Garages, comes around in the form of a hatchback on the larger side, almost resembling a sub-compact SUV, which combines aesthetics and performance in a seamless combustion-free package; eco-friendly and friendlier to the pockets.

The MG4 EV is a hatchback on the larger side of the spectrum. At first glance, it can easily be mistaken for a small sub-compact SUV, due to its rounded shape and tall, steep roofline. The contour lines that are present on the side of the car also contribute to the optical illusion to make the car appear bigger.

The headlights have a sophisticated design with DRLs resembling eyebrows when the lights are running. The tail on the other hand does contribute to the traditional futuristic look of EVs, bearing overly angular designs with LED tail lights connected with a black glass spoiler. The car sits on a set of 17 inch aerodynamic alloy wheels, wrapped with Continental tyres as standard.

Inside, you will find a minimal cabin in any EV fashion but keeping enough cues from any regular car. The tachometers are replaced with a screen which shows all the miscellaneous vital information about the car. The seats come wrapped in fabric, which is bolstered on the side and fairly comfortable.

The infotainment system of the car is great, with good responsiveness from the screen. It is also paired with four incredible speakers, under which sit three USB ports, with wired Apple Carplay and Android Auto support. The center console retains the gear selector which almost resembles a volume knob.

The rear gets ample legroom and headroom but lacks a central armrest and rear AC vents. However, there's a USB port at the rear for charging and door panels come with soft-touch materials as standard.

The MG4 EV comes with a single permanent magnet synchronous motor making about 125 kW to the wheels and 250 Nm of torque with a 0-100 time of about 7.7 seconds, which is a lot more than most EVs but, the MG4 is not trying to be the fastest car either.

The car comes with a 51 kW battery which can be charged with DC charging with a max input of 117 kW taking around 40 minutes to reach from 10%-80%, regenerative braking is also available. The MG4 EV has an overall range of 350 km at a single charge.

The MG4 EV is a first-generation EV from the company which generally delivers on its promises. Reports from a user said it could make a trip from Dhaka to Chittagong in one single charge.

The lack of a centre console and a reverse camera although could end up being a deal breaker and since the car is a hatchback, a sunroof could be an appreciated option; which it lacks, since more light in the interior could render the cabin less claustrophobic, although the legroom both in the front and back are adequately good.

Priced around Tk49 lakh, compared to ICE (internal combustion engine) models with similar specifications, it might seem a bit pricier. However, that's the scenario with most EVs in the world in today's time. That being said, however, its not-so-sporty power figures make it fall under the bracket of 1500cc cars which can go easy of the pockets in the long run in terms of annual income tax.

Overall, the MG4 EV, for its price, rounds up to be a good buy to get started in the ever-expanding world of EVs.

Specifications:

Motor: Single permanent magnet synchronous motor

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Battery: 51 kW

Range: 350 km

Power: 125 kW

Torque: 250 Nm

Price: Tk49 Lakh