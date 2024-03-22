Chinese automakers introduce EVs with built-in camera drones

TBS Report
22 March, 2024, 10:25 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 10:32 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Electric vehicles (EVs) with built-in camera drones have made their debut in China, setting a new trend in automotive innovation.

While this concept remains a fantasy in the West, Chinese automakers are taking the lead in integrating drones into their cars.

The idea behind this integration is to cater to content creators who wish to capture their driving experiences from unique perspectives. These systems allow for easy filming of the vehicle's movement, with live footage displayed on the car's interior screen and recorded for future use. Drivers can even control the drones using voice commands, although this may pose a distraction.

One such example is the Yangwang U8 plug-in hybrid SUV by BYD, priced at $150,000, which features a DJI drone stored in a dedicated rooftop space. Similarly, Lynk & Co, owned by Geely, has updated its $24,000 06 EM-P compact SUV to control a hood-launched drone through its cockpit screen.

Another model, the $98,000 M-Hero 917 SUV by Dongfeng, offers the option to equip the commercial S400 drone from GDU Tech for an additional $14,000. This drone, launched from the SUV's roof, boasts advanced features such as motion detection and face recognition for precise tracking.

The integration of drones into cars opens up various possibilities for content creation. While some may find the drones' capabilities, such as power line fault-finding lasers, unnecessary, they can serve practical purposes like delivering payloads or capturing dynamic footage for social media.

Although current drone integration focuses on content creation, there's speculation about its potential for other applications such as traffic monitoring. However, regulatory approval for such uses may take time.

While similar concepts have been explored in the past by companies like Polestar and Renault, Chinese automakers are leading the way in bringing this innovation to reality.

