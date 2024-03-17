BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn't defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh has had a fair share of hybrid cars for the past decade, but it was still late to the electric vehicle (EV) party. However, Chinese automotive giant BYD (Build Your Dreams), became one of the first sole electric vehicle (EVs) manufacturers to debut in Bangladesh with their Seal sedan.

Who is BYD?

BYD Automobile, formed in 2003, is a subsidiary company of BYD Company which primarily manufactures batteries not only for EVs but for general-use electronics as well. Their first car, the BYD F3 was launched in 2005 and by the end of 2023, it became the best-selling brand in China.

The BYD Seal, launched in Bangladesh on 2 March 2024 by CG Runner Bangladesh Limited, introduced two variants, the Seal Extended Range Premium and the flagship Performance 3.8S AWD. For this week, Team Wheels got our hands behind the flagship EV.

The Seal 3.8S

At first glance, the Seal is a large sedan with sleek minimalistic curves with a narrow roofline.

The rear features a connected LED light bar with sophisticated styling. Photo: Akif Hamid

Unlike other EVs, it doesn't defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd 'futuristic' look, yet still stands out despite its black shade on our test unit. It is only the uniquely styled front DRLs, taking up most of the front bumper, that makes it look like an EV.

With an overall curvy design with rounded panels, it was designed to cut through air as illustrated by its 0.219 Cd drag coefficient, albeit to substantially improve the Seal's range.

Unlike most EVs, competing to make the most minimalist car interiors, BYD greets with a more conventional interior featuring fully circular steering and a centre console with a rare sight: buttons (yes it's a Tesla reference here).

The centre console features physical buttons for most controls except air conditioning. Photo: Akif Hamid

The dash is a combination of genuine leather and Alcantara features a large 15.6-inch infotainment system which can uniquely be rotated to be set both horizontally or vertically based on needs. A second 10.25-inch screen is used for the instrument cluster.

The side panels feature quilted leather, including power-adjustable driver seats, which were genuinely some of the most comfortable seats we've been on and come with both heating and ventilation. The back seats are an absolute treat to sit in, with ample legroom and respectable ride quality. The chassis integrates the Blade Battery employing CTB technology which allows BYD to be one of the first in the market to ensure a commendable head room, even with its Panoramic roof. Although the moonroof, surprisingly, cannot be opened.

The interior has a combination of leather and alcantara with ambient lighting. Photo: Akif Hamid

For the driver, however, the interior does get a bit claustrophobic at times. For most of your daytime driving, the bright heads-up display will be your only companion as the speedometer or the infotainment lacks brightness, especially under harsh daytime sun. Hence, changing climate settings through the infotainment became a distraction to our drive as well.

The A-pillar also feels too wide, introducing a buffer to our senses from looking through the windshield to the side, but you get used to it quickly.

The 12-speaker DYNAUDIO system, although have audible clear mids, the bass completely overpowers most of the song (we tested with Daft Punk's Giorgio by Moroder), but some tweaking could definitely bring back life to the audio.

The back seats are an absolute treat to sit in, with ample legroom and respectable ride quality. Photo: Akif Hamid

Powering the flagship Seal 3.8S AWD are dual electric motors producing a combined power output of a staggering 523 bhp and 670 Nm of torque.

While I was expecting it to amaze me with its staggering power figures, it further blew me away by its handling capabilities. Despite a gross vehicle mass of 2,631 kg, the model proved to be responsive to steering inputs. The chassis-integrated battery lowers the centre of gravity much more than other EVs we've driven, making triple-digit speed lane changes quite the confidence boost for the driver. However, it's recommended to not drive through potholes at high speeds as drivers may lose control due to the vehicle's weight.

The name behind the performance package comes from its capability to go from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds. With absolutely no road noise getting inside due to a fabulous insulation job, speed sense is muted, getting drivers with a bit of surprise. Glancing at the speedo is like a bombshell because in no time you will be cruising at 120 km/h without even knowing it!

The 82.5 kWh LFP Blade battery pack powering the motors is capable of ensuring a domestic driving range of 550 kilometres as stated by BYD. The vehicle has vehicle-to-load capability, and the battery pack is said to be able to be fast charged from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes.

The BYD Seal overall, is a great car to drive and to look at. The design language indicates what to expect from EVs in the future and is a good reference point on where electric cars are going. It is only a matter of time till the public realises the convenience of charging rather than refuelling their car.

The price of the BYD Seal Performance is stated at approximately Tk1.40 crores and comes with an undisclosed brand warranty for the battery.

Specification:

Powertrain:

Front: 160 kW Squirrel Cage Induction Asynchronous Motor

Rear: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Transmission: Automatic

Max Power (Combined): 523 bhp

Max Torque: 670 Nm

Price: Tk1.40 Crore