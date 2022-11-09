International vintage car rally enters Bangladesh

East India Himalaya Vintage Car Rally entered Bangladesh on the morning of 6 November. Featuring 14 classic cars and two vintage bikes – carrying 44 West Europeans on board, the rally entered the country from India through Dawki-Tamabil border in Sylhet.

Classic vehicles such as vintage air cooled Porsche 911s, James Bond's Aston Martin DB5, a couple of Volvos, a pre-world war classic Bentley, a few Mercedes, a bright red Austin Healy, and two twin motor vintage BMW bikes took part in the rally. A Toyota Hilux and a LC80 Toyota Land Cruiser served as support vehicles.

The members of the rally are mostly over 60 years of age; the oldest driver is 76 years old while the youngest is 54. The group had their first stop in DuSai Resort in Sylhet where they spent their first night in Bangladesh.

The Vintage Adventure Rally is a tri-county rally featuring an adventurous trip along the Himalayas roads. The group entered Bangladesh on the 17th day of the drive.

The 3,244 km drive, which began on 20 October 2022 from Kolkata, started from Sikkim on the outskirts of Nepal's border. They then drove to Darjeeling, entered Bhutan before crossing the border and headed towards the Indian state of Assam. The group then crossed into Bangladesh.

Photo: Courtesy

The group headed out towards Rajendrapur yesterday morning from DuSai Resort, Sylhet, to their next stop at Sarah Resort in Gazipur. The rally group will stay in the country until 10 November and head to India through the Benapole-Petrapole border on the 11th.

Destination Rally has held several road trips across many Asian and South American countries. The group has plans of organising future drives through South India, Sri Lanka, Africa and New Zealand.