In pictures: Classic Car/Bike Show 2022

Vintage car collectors of Dhaka gathered on Friday at the capital's Italian Embassy premises to showcase some of the treasures of Bangladesh's automotive history.

Organised by Durjoy Bangladesh Foundation in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy and Penthouse Living, the event displayed over 56 vehicles, some faithfully restored, others left unmodified and original.

The oldest vehicle present at the expo was a 1923 Austin-7, reportedly owned by the queen of Natore. Other notable examples include an immaculately restored 1956 Chevrolet 210 Wagon, a 1968 BMW Tilux 2000 and a 1968 Triumph Spitfire Mk3.

Members of Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Club Bangladesh and VW Fan Club Bangladesh also participated in the event, bringing their own cars to the show.

Various pre-displacement limit era motorcycles were also showcased. Examples include a 1969 Royal Enfield Bullet 350, a 1950 Velocette 200, and a Triumph 750.