30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

The Toyota Harrier has always been one of the most popular crossovers in Bangladesh. Despite the mid-size suv class being a crowded segment, the Harrier still manages to be one of the most desired choices for its reliability, features and efficiency.

The review unit which was given to us belongs to Tanjib Jawad, director of Nahar Agro. He is one of the earliest buyers of the new fourth generation Harrier, and has driven it for over 30,000 km in Bangladesh, ever since he purchased the car back in May of 2021.

The current generation Harrier is built on the TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform, which emphasises on handling and safety. Toyota announced a rapid improvement in the three areas of driving: moving, turning, and stopping.

Tanjib's profession requires him to travel all around the country and he spends a lot of time on the highways with the Harrier. He even drove the Harrier from Chittagong to northern parts of Bangladesh earlier this year for a family trip.

The Harrier isn't designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort.

This particular Harrier is the top tier variant of the lineup and comes with a Slate Grey finish. It features the Z leather package, with factory fitted modellista bodykit. Like the previous models, the new one still packs a 2500cc inline four cylinder engine, coupled with an electric motor. However, it now produces 215 BHP and 210 Nm of torque.

The combustion engine powers the front wheels and the electric motor powers the rear wheels, making it an E-AWD vehicle. The extra motor and battery, however, does add to the weight of the vehicle. The current gen Harrier weighs around 1,750 kg.

The battery pack is situated underneath the rear passenger seat. This placement lowers the car's centre of gravity, and increases its stability by miles when compared to the last gen Harrier. The electric motor also ensures instant torque delivery and ensures good performance in straight lines.

On lower speeds, the combustion engine stays offline and the car is driven solely by the electric motor in order to provide maximum efficiency. With enough push of the throttle, the combustion engine kicks in to provide the extra needed power. The Harrier also comes with a few driving modes to fit the drivers mood, including an all EV mode for pure electric driving.

When it comes to hybrid setups, no one comes nearly as close to that of Toyotas in terms of reliability and fuel economy, and the Harrier is no different. Tanjib confirmed that the Harrier gets around 25 km/l on the highway and around 20 km/l in the city.

The Z leather package includes quality leather and a bigger infotainment screen. The JBL premium sound system features nine speakers and comes as standard on all trims. Heating and cooling functionality is only available on the front seats, but rear seats do have the option to be reclined.

The panoramic roof is a great addition. Although it cannot be opened anymore, unlike the previous model, the panoramic roof is electrochromic, which means with a press of a button it can be frosted to block out light to an extent.

The driver gets a rather high definition 360 camera, which is a must for a car of this size, especially when parking on Bangladeshi roads. The new infotainment system also gives you all sorts of connectivity options such as Apple car play and Android auto.

We asked Tanjib Jawad why he opted to get a reconditioned Toyota Harrier instead of a brand new SUV from any other automaker, he said, "although I personally preferred something European, Japanese cars tend to be more reliable in the long run."

"Aside from the astonishing fuel economy, being able to start-up the car in complete silence and drive around the city without even using the combustion engine is one of my favourite features. The bodykit also looks great, although I can't deny it being a pain when driving over rough roads and speed bumps," he added.

Specification

Hybrid

Engine 2500cc A25A-FXS I4

Transmission e-CVT

Power 215 hp

Torque 210 Nm

Drivetrain E-AWD