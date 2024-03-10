2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

With Toyota discontinuing the Allion and Premio, the 12th generation E210 Corolla has become a popular choice among Bangladeshi car buyers looking for a reliable daily driver.

Last year, Team Wheels got their hands on the Corolla sedan which is the most common variant spotted here. However, the Corolla is offered in three different body shapes in Japan – sedan, wagon and hatchback.

This time, we bring the Corolla Touring Sports which boasts the longest wheelbase of all variants in the Corolla lineup.

From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. The revamped exterior design, being six years old now, looks stylish and modern to date. It boasts a sporty front fascia with mean-looking LED headlights and sharp curves all around.

It's only the side profile that the Touring starts setting itself apart. Bring a wagon, the roof extends till the rear with a declining gradient, perhaps for aerodynamics and albeit giving it a 'fastback' look.

The rear boasts a similar design structure to the hatch but with larger tail light housings. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

The rear boasts a design structure similar to the hatch but with larger tail light housings to go with the overall larger dimension of the touring.

Getting inside, one wouldn't expect a Corolla to provide a lavish experience. However, the top-of-the-line WX/B grade has quite a few quirks other than practicality bits to enhance the riding feel.

It delivers a faux leather interior with ample space for front passengers and heated seats. Unlike past Corollas, however, it lacks practical qualities as desired. The central dashboard features a relatively small glovebox, though with an optional wireless charger too small to accommodate large phones in its piano-black centre console.

The Corolla comes with a standard faux leather interior with ample space for front passengers. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

The 7-inch infotainment, however, feels relatively large for the car, although lacking Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. However, it can be used for Bluetooth music similar to other reconditioned models.

At the rear, accommodation space falls short compared to a Toyota Fielder. With no optional sunroof or moonroof, the Corolla Touring at least ensures a somewhat airy feel with decent-sized windows. Despite the long wheelbase, it lacks legroom with just enough for three passengers to fit in if ever needed.

The 7-inch infotainment feels relatively large for the car, although lacking Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

The trunk, however, shows no signs of compromise. The hybrid version offers 596 litres of space, while the non-hybrid pushes for up to 800 litres with seats folded down. Albeit, next time you have a hard time the seats and lying down might be a better option.

Powering the Touring in pictures is the same 1800cc inline four-cylinder engine and electric motor found in the Prius.

The powertrain, combined with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), produces a combined output of 121 horsepower and 142 Nm of torque. Being a hybrid, you can feel the instant electric torque at low rpms, giving it a very engaging experience. However, it soon dies out as the engine takes over.

Powering the Touring is the same 1800cc hybrid engine found in the Prius. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Its longer wheelbase, along with its low seating position, does translate to a slightly more planted feeling than the sedan. The wider track helps distribute the weight better, tempting drivers to drive it with a bit of vigour. But we do not recommend doing that when the boot's full of groceries or flat-packed furniture.

Its engine is known for its industry-leading fuel economy. During our drives, the car got around 12 km/l in the city, and nearly 20 km/l on the highways. But this varies depending on your driving style and fuel quality.

If I had to choose one E210 Corolla among the three body styles, I'd lean towards the Touring for its practical sporty characteristics. Beyond that, however, it's just another regular E210 Corolla.

Beneath the smart styling is a car entirely focused on efficient hybrid power that makes every last drop of fuel count as long as the laws of physics will allow. That's where it stands out from its many talented rivals.

In terms of enjoyment, it falls short of the class's best, as it can't compete for connectivity or practicality either. That said, if you want a frugal hybrid wagon, it's currently the most appealing one in the market.

Specifications:

Engine: 1800cc 2ZR-FXE

Transmission: CVT

Drivetrain: FWD

Power: 121 BHP

Torque: 142 Nm

Price: Starts at Tk34 lakh