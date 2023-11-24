Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

Known as "Joker Monir" in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

They are clowns. They are jugglers. They are magicians. They are entertainers. But what goes on behind the many masks they wear as they bring joy to the world around them?

Four-feet long legs, clad in a motley red-green-yellow attire resembling a pyjama-punjabi, topped with a golden long hat perched on his head, Monir strides through a field.

His towering presence is matched only by the peculiarity of his attire.

Little children scurry towards him, some eager to embrace him, others approaching with wide gapes at the sight of this tall man.

Among them is Muntaha, a curious four-year-old, wondering if people are truly this tall.

On Muntaha's birthday, Monir, the man of the moment, adorns "Ranopa", a term reserved for walking on two long sticks. Known as "Joker Monir" in the circus scene, he has dedicated two decades of his life to this vocation.

His 49-year-old self continues to bring joy to children through his unique acts, spreading happiness and a kaleidoscope of colourful clothes.

Joker Monir also delights audiences through songs, magic tricks, and balloon shooting etc.

Monir keeps three sets of loose clothes for Ranopa and two sets each for his magician persona – a smart dress for formal occasions and a joker dress featuring a riot of red, blue, green, and yellow colours, accompanied by coloured hair, a round red nose, and face makeup.

It is not all fun and games. Sometimes it is risky, too.

Monir's journey faced a hiatus for about four or five years after a fall from the stick during work. He temporarily switched to selling fruit from the market and working as a day labourer. However, realising his calling, he resumed his unique profession after persuading his mother.

Joker for the cold, hustler for the rest of the year

While Monir's winter months are dedicated to his performances, the rest of the year sees him taking up different odd jobs.

He, however, eagerly waits for winter each year.

"Making people laugh is the ultimate reward," he said.

His earnings vary depending on the event, ranging from Tk3,000 for playing the bioscope or balloon shooting, Tk4,000 for Ranopa to Tk5,000 for a magic show. Additional costs apply for events outside Dhaka.

He insists on a daily payment of Tk7,000 when working outside Dhaka.

Additionally, expenses for accommodation, meals, transportation, and other incidental costs are covered by those who hire him.

Last year, he completed an eight-day assignment at Cox's Bazar Royal Hotel, showcasing his skills with the Ronopa and Bioscope.

November to February marks the peak season, with over ten work orders per month. For the remaining eight months, he remains relatively inactive, taking up roles such as a vegetable seller or a rickshaw driver. However, on hot days, he engages in balloon shooting.

Monir leaves for work after Zohr prayers and continues until evening.

He takes a position somewhere around Gulshan 2. On special occasions, he can earn Tk700-1,000 a day, and on a usual day, the balloon shooting gig earns him around Tk150-200.

When recounting the peaks and troughs of his business, Monir revealed that it thrived during the 80s but hit the bottom during the pandemic. Post-Corona, he became burdened with a debt of around Tk2,00,000. Despite financial hardships, Monir and his son are gradually repaying the debt. While money might be scarce, the respect he receives in his line of work holds immense value to him.

"At parties, people of stature invite me to sit with them to have lunch or dinner. I feel honoured," he acknowledged.

'I can show 25 different performances'

Mohammad Ribon's entire family is deeply rooted in the circus profession.

Ribon has been immersed in this world for eight years, now at the age of 28, leading a circus troupe of four.

"I can show 25 different performances," he proudly states.

His team excels in diverse activities like slacklining, cycling, acrobatics, knife sports, and various other sports, with each member demonstrating expertise in different games.

This passion for the circus arts runs deep, extending to his younger brother, elder brother, and even his son's family – all actively engaged in this captivating vocation.

Yet, perhaps the better days of their profession are behind them.

Many circus groups that thrived during the pre-independence and post-independence era have vanished, with the pandemic further hastening their extinction.

Ribon, however, has persevered. By day, he works in mobile servicing, and in the evening, he ventures out for his circus performances.

Ribon's daily earnings fluctuated between Tk2,000-4,000, with performances in open spaces, streets, and market stalls.

Ribon and his team also earn Tk10,000 to 20,000 as stuntmen for cinemas and working at Sisimpur programme.

Fall from grace

According to a 2021 report by The Business Standard, Bangladesh Circus Owners Association sources stated there were 25 registered circus groups in the country, providing employment for 5,000 people. Beyond these registered groups, over a hundred independent parties continue to operate, engaging around 20,000 people in the circus profession.

Shankar Chandra Modak, president of the Circus Committee, initiated a movement for the rights of circus performers, subsequently leading to his expulsion from the circus.

After facing 7 or 8 years of unemployment, he then resorted to selling Jhalmuri to support his family.

His son, Mithun Chandra Modak, followed in his footsteps, establishing a small team and taking to the streets to perform.

"When my father was no longer accepted by circus groups, especially the owners, he began performing on the streets. Other circus performers followed suit, showcasing different games on the road independently," he said.

Mithun, with seven years of experience at age 35, has his team of four members.

After a 3-4 hour show, they collectively earn Tk6,000-7,000.

Performance fees vary based on the type of game and can range from Tk10,000 for a ceremony to Tk3,000 per person per day.

While Mithun has performed three times at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, he noted that the audience turnout is more substantial in villages, reaching three to four hundred visitors easily.

However, performing comes with its share of risks.

Once, in front of Dhaka's Newmarket post office, Mithun had a serious fall while demonstrating a Somerset, resulting in a long hiatus from work due to severe injuries.

'Training starts at Shikaritola village of Keraniganj'

The training for these circus games commences between the ages of 6 and 10. However, by the time individuals reach 16-20, mastering these exercises becomes increasingly challenging.

Suma Modak, hailing from Shikaritola village in Keraniganj, began his training at the age of ten, inheriting the skills from his father, who, in turn, learned from his grandfather.

Shikaritola village stands as the birthplace of the circus game in Keraniganj, boasting around 400-500 performers who traverse the country in small groups, earning their livelihood by captivating audiences in open spaces, fields, and bazaars.