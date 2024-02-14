Power beyond academics: Finding the right ECAs for you

A few months ago, when Sarin's (pseudonym) university applications were denied, she fell into complete confusion about what might have gone wrong. When she went back to her application to investigate why she did not get accepted, she realised her extracurricular section was almost blank. It only comprised two or three school club participation certificates.

This sounds familiar, doesn't it? Well, among the 52,799 Bangladeshi students who migrated to study in various locations across the globe in 2022, this was a common issue they faced.

"What should I do to look better than everyone else? How should I work on my extracurricular skills?" These are the most commonly asked questions among students who have just finished high school or are near the end of it. Most students, during their twelfth grades, are confused between what they want to do in the future, and what they might have to do to get into their desired universities.

So, what exactly are extracurricular activities, and why are they so important?

Extracurricular activities (more commonly known as ECAs), are generally hobbies or activities a student would voluntarily participate in, besides their studies. ECAs can be a lot of things. It may range from playing in a football club and participating in matches to volunteering in non-profit organisations, or even interning at a corporate company.

ECAs can often be the single determining factor of an applicant. Universities use it to assess students on their skills outside of education, to find out whether they could be a great addition to their community.

Working for a cause

One of the most common kinds of ECAs that universities are most attracted to is of course ones that involve students working in the development sector. Such activities can count as being a part of social welfare clubs, interning at development NGOs, volunteering at social welfare campaigns and events, and attending development conferences.

"One doesn't have to be an expert in the field. A young person should ideally start volunteering in the field, at a very early age, like at their O levels," said Korvi Rakshand, Founder and CEO of JAAGO Foundation, a non-profit development organisation in Bangladesh.

"Through such participation, students get to learn a lot about the reality of life, which universities or colleges cannot provide," added Korvi.

A unique way in which the JAAGO foundation offers internship opportunities involves identifying which part of the organisation the intern wants to be a part of and getting them involved there. This way, they cater more to young professionals so that they can perform well, not just because it's an academic requirement, but because they enjoy doing it.

"At JAAGO, 70% to 80% of our workforce are young people who have joined us through the pipeline of our ex-volunteers."

At most development organisations, like JAAGO for example, students, starting from their O-level or SSC exams, can participate in events as volunteers. According to Korvi, their platform called the Youth Volunteers Programme enables students to actively engage and participate as volunteers.

Student-led projects and organisations

ECAs can come in the form of student-led projects as well. While preparing for her A levels, Samah was part of a student-led organisation, 'Sincerely, Her', who worked towards the development and safety for women.

"I assisted women who were forced into prostitution attain their rightful position in society, as well as find a source of livelihood to support themselves away from the profession," said Samah.

With the proliferation of social media platforms, students now have access to a more connected network of innovators, collaborators, student-led organisations and even start-ups. Through these mediums, students can pick and choose which area or extracurricular activity they want to invest in, and devote their time and effort.

"Having a strong extracurricular list could be a great way to stand out before the admissions committee," said Samah Ayana Kabir, who has just been enrolled at the University Of Sydney as a student for their Bachelor of Economics programme for the 2024 session.

Like many other students who have been applying abroad, Samah also feels that ECAs were an essential section of her applications because they showcased a comprehensive view of her skills beyond her academic achievements.

"Our university offers an exclusive scholarship to students capable of becoming unique contributors, whether through skill or experience. I strongly believe my ECAs assisted the process of putting me out there as someone different but worthwhile," said Samah.

Writing for the magazine, writing for the self

A common mistake which many students tend to make is to have a perception that only activities or work related to the development sector will lead to a better-looking application. This is a narrow understanding of the expectations of universities.

Uzayer Masud, a 12th-grade student at South Breeze School, is the founder of The Breezer's Brew, a student-run arts and culture magazine. According to Uzayer, being a contributing member of the magazine gives the students at South Breeze a chance to be a part of the creative community.

"I founded the Breezer's Brew because I wanted to provide a platform for every student in South Breeze to not only showcase their creativity but also to learn how to write, which definitely comes in handy while writing college applications," said Uzayer.

Uzayer added, "Talking is an innate capability we are born with and everybody has emotions, but expressing them in writing is a learned skill."

"In the context of college applications, it is very easy to reject a paper, but it's hard to reject a person," said Uzayer.

Extracurricular activities represent you to universities as who you are beyond your academics, grades and applications. It reflects on you and makes you a unique person who goes beyond just a page.