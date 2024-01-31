How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

In 2017, Md. Alamin Sheikh Rocky started his first ever e-commerce venture, Freshtoday, which focused on selling fresh and organic food. But he soon found himself in a sea of uncertainties.

He grappled with perplexing dilemmas about which foods to feature, the most effective marketing strategies, etc. In this chaotic journey, he sought the guidance of a senior friend who worked in the marketing world.

"I remember pouring my heart out to him as I drowned in confusion. And he didn't just listen, he tossed me a lifeline of solutions. From choosing the right products to branding for an organic e-commerce business, his mentorship was my beacon in the storm," Rocky said.

Operating an organic e-commerce business in Bangladesh was very difficult at that time.

"It was like threading a needle in the dark, but we pushed through. Since then, our journey has been a saga of resilience," Rocky said.

This narrative is just a glimpse into the transformative power of mentorship for startup founders. A mentorship is an indispensable avenue for honing skills, shaping careers and navigating pivotal life decisions.

While informal advice from seniors or confidantes is commonplace, the formality of a mentorship has a bigger impact across various stages of life, from personal and educational spheres to professional realms, including the dynamic landscape of entrepreneurship. Moreover, it plays a pivotal role in bolstering confidence.

A study by CNBC and SurveyMonkey found that 91% of workers with a mentor feel satisfied with their jobs, which is an increase of more than 20% over those without one. The same study found that over 40% of workers without a mentor had seriously considered quitting in the past three months. For people with a mentor, the figure was 25%.

Mentorships stand as a formidable tool for both personal and professional development, and its roots trace back to ancient times. The mentorship concept finds its origins in the pages of the Ancient Greek epic, "The Odyssey.". In the epic, King Odysseus entrusts his friend, Mentor, with the task of guiding his son, Telemachus. The word "mentor" comes from this epic and suggests a more experienced individual guiding a less experienced one through some part of their life.

Mentorships benefit both the mentor and the mentee at the same time in various ways, especially in a country like Bangladesh, where there are many challenges and opportunities for growth.

"A mentorship is a reciprocal process where mentors and mentees both benefit," said Gulam Sumdany Don, an entrepreneur and founder of Don Sumdany Facilitation & Consultancy, which is a professional training and corporate coaching firm. "It empowers both sides and hones their skills."

Benefits for the mentee

Embarking on a mentorship journey is akin to unlocking a treasure chest of unparalleled benefits for the mentee. Imagine this: a dynamic alliance with a seasoned guide who not only steers you through the labyrinth of challenges you may face. but also transforms the mundane into the extraordinary.

The mentee becomes the protagonist of a personalised saga of growth and self-discovery. It's not merely about acquiring advice; it's about being given a compass that navigates the treacherous waters of life and career.

"A mentor becomes the curator of a mentee's strengths, the illuminator of his/her interests, and the architect of their aspirations, orchestrating a symphony that harmonises their educational journey with a professional odyssey," said Sumdany.

As a mentee, one can gain a lot from having a mentor who can support, advise and inspire you. A mentor can help you identify your strengths, interests and aspirations from education life to professional life, and help you plan your career path accordingly. They can also help you set realistic and achievable goals, and monitor your progress and performance.

Having a mentor can increase your confidence, motivation and engagement at work. They can teach you new skills and share their expertise and experience with you. They can also expose you to new perspectives, ideas and opportunities, and help you expand your network and connections. They can also help you learn from your mistakes and failures, and encourage you to take risks and try new things.

"Having a mentor can foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement in your organisation. A mentor can help you access relevant resources, training and feedback, and help you apply what you learn to your work. A mentor can also challenge you to grow and excel, and celebrate your achievements and successes," added Sumdany.

Benefits for the mentor

Zeeshan Kingshuk Huq stands as a prominent figure in the corporate realm, an e-commerce pioneer and a respected guest faculty member in the International Business Administration department at Dhaka University. Drawing from a decade of dedicated mentoring experience, Huq attributes his multifaceted expertise in various sectors to a steadfast philosophy: "I won't give advice on a subject I don't know."

He highlights the reciprocal nature of mentoring, and its role in enriching his knowledge, refining his listening skills, and sculpting him into a proficient time management personality.

As a mentor, there are tangible benefits that extend beyond the realm of guidance. First and foremost is the development of improved leadership and communication skills. Mentoring provides an avenue to hone essential leadership qualities, encompassing effective listening, skilful questioning, constructive feedback, motivation and adept delegation. These refined skills not only enhance one's role as a mentor, but also translate into becoming a more influential and effective leader within their organisation and industry.

Beyond skill enhancement, a mentorship can reignite passion and enthusiasm for one's work and career. It serves as a reflective exercise, prompting mentors to ponder their own goals, strengths and areas for improvement. The mentorship dynamic becomes a two-way street, with mentors learning new perspectives and ideas from their mentees and contributing to personal and professional growth.

Mentorship also offers a profound sense of purpose, fulfilment and satisfaction. By guiding and supporting a mentee, mentors experience the joy of witnessing someone else's growth and success, adding a deeper layer of meaning to their own professional journey.

"Upon securing a seat a few years back at the University of Dhaka, I began teaching at several university admission coaching centres. Additionally, numerous junior friends from my school and college approach me, seeking guidance on crafting effective study plans and navigating the admission process. And I'm always ready to offer my assistance anytime they need it," shared Samdani Prottoy, a student in Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Dhaka.

"When someone successfully gains admission to a reputable university following my advice, it is truly rewarding. While I acknowledge that all credit rightfully belongs to them, it gives me mental peace and confidence for being a small but meaningful part of their journey," Prottoy added.

Additionally, mentors have the opportunity to be lifelong learners through their mentees. Interacting with individuals from different generations, backgrounds or fields lets mentors stay abreast of the latest trends, technologies and innovations. This adaptability is crucial in navigating the ever-evolving landscape of the modern world and workplace.

A significant aspect of mentorship involves promoting diversity and inclusion. Mentoring someone different from oneself allows mentors to gain insights into diverse cultures, values and perspectives. It becomes a platform to help mentees overcome barriers and biases, providing them with access to opportunities and resources that empower them to achieve their full potential. In essence, being a mentor becomes a catalyst for positive change within both the organisation and the broader societal context.