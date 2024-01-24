The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

Illustration: TBS

Benjir Abrar was a Stamford University Bangladesh student who graduated in 2017 with a BBA degree. During his undergrad, he was actively involved in various extracurricular activities on campus, including leading volunteer organisations. He started his master's the same year and was worried about finding a job.

"To be honest, since Stamford is not a first-tier private university in the country, securing a job with a Stamford degree means I need to compete with students from top-class private universities and other public universities," he said.

However, unlike his friends, he did not have to wait long. He landed his first job at G4S, a top-notch security company, even before completing his master's degree, thanks to the network he had already developed in the industry.

"I never thought it would be that easy for me to get the first job, but getting a recommendation from a senior smoothed the way for me," said Abrar, who also runs a youth development firm, Excellence Bangladesh.

Ghulam Sumdany Don, a corporate trainer who often trains youth on professional communication and networking, saw a similar career launch. "I availed myself of my first job through networking," said Don.

A key to locked doors

In today's job market, where competition is fierce, the ability to network effectively has become an indispensable skill for fresh graduates and young professionals alike.

"According to Bdjobs, each job post receives around 2,000 job applications. So, your CV will go through several filtrations. You might get ruled out just because of some criterion like not having a stellar CGPA, though you might have been a perfect fit for the role. Your network comes into play in such situations," explained Don.

For fresh graduates, networking serves as a gateway to a myriad of opportunities. For those who already have a job, networking helps to find better opportunities in their respective fields.

Korvi Rakshand, the founder of the Jaago Foundation, believes that Jaago has been fueled by its strong networks, and assists numerous young individuals network through its activities.

He explained, "If we look at the current job market, faced with a thousand CVs against a single job opening, employers are unable to review each candidate thoroughly. This is where the importance of references becomes apparent."

"Human behaviour tends to favour approving individuals we are familiar with, and this inclination is not necessarily nepotism, but rather a natural way humans function," he added.

Additionally, those with jobs can benefit from a strong network. "Within a company, a well-established network can positively influence how your performance is perceived. It emphasises the importance of interpersonal connections," said Korvi.

Automation in performance evaluations has yet to become prevalent in our industry. Therefore, actively networking and enhancing your professional presence becomes crucial for success.

Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community. Out of her passion for helping people with their careers, Farhana took on the initiative to establish a LinkedIn group named "FarhanasBrainstation," the largest Bangladeshi youth network on LinkedIn.

"In my career and personal life, I noticed many peers who were much better than I am in the university, and yet could not reach where I could. Much of the credit goes to my connections, specifically made through Linkedin."

There's more. "Networking boosts your confidence. You never feel left in the lurch. Sometimes, you might have knowledge or talent for something, but you might not have the right platform to showcase that. Your network may provide you exactly that," explained Khan Farhana.

"Moreover, networking broadens your outlook," she reasoned, "allowing you to engage with diverse individuals. Therefore, it also contributes to personal growth."

The art of mastering professional connections

"Formal networking events, such as conferences, seminars, and industry meet-ups, provide structured environments for individuals to connect," said Don. "It is good to have a conversation starter in mind before striking up a conversation. Be confident and not 'clueless.'"

In a formal setting, read the room first and pick moments when to initiate a chat. Try to come up with a work-related topic, and don't get personal. "You can appreciate their work or talk about the session you attended," suggested Korvi. In informal situations, some people don't like to talk about work. So, reading the room is important.

According to Don, to make the most of these opportunities, it's crucial to approach formal networking with a strategic mindset. Before attending an event, identify your goals. Whether it's meeting professionals in a specific industry or gaining insights into a particular job role, having clear objectives will guide your interactions.

Farhana echoed the same. "You should craft a compelling and concise elevator pitch that introduces yourself, your skills, and your career aspirations. Especially, if you are looking for an opportunity, mention how you can fill each other's needs. This ensures you make a memorable impression in a short span of time."

"Engage in meaningful conversations by actively listening to others. Ask open-ended questions to show genuine interest and create a connection," suggested Korvi.

Korvi also recommended attending alumni events. Five to 10 years after graduation, your university or college alumni could be a goldmine for networking. Since you share the same alma mater, they are more inclined to respond to your calls when you need assistance.

Farhana and Don both suggested carrying business cards. "Even if you are doing something self-driven, make your own card," added Don.

Networking boosts your confidence. You never feel left in the lurch. Sometimes, you might have knowledge or talent for something, but you might not have the right platform to showcase that. Your network may provide you exactly that. - Khan Farhana

LinkedIn can show the way

When it comes to formal networking, they all insisted on LinkedIn connectivity. "Exchange contact information with those you meet, and promptly connect on LinkedIn to maintain the connection," said Farhana.

If someone visits your profile, they can learn about you and your latest professional activities. Even students can share their volunteering and extracurricular activities. "They can use the positions they hold in the volunteering section on LinkedIn. Because corporate people value the roles you played before," she added.

Korvi said, "Drop a line on LinkedIn. Don't say – I want to be friends with you. State your purpose concisely. Don't write an essay. Get to the point. They will respond if you don't waste their time."

He advises young people to keep knocking until they get an opportunity. "If you text 10 people, one will obviously respond; it is better than none."

Farhana also suggested finding mentorship through LinkedIn. "Corporate people are inspiring. If you reach out professionally, they are more than happy to mentor or assist. You should be very specific when reaching out."

Build networks through informal networks

Informal networking, often occurring in casual settings, is equally vital.

"Meeting [individuals of interest] through friends or colleagues is a very old but solid way of bulking up your contact list. Always go to gatherings where there will be some new people." He also mentioned that nowadays there are Facebook groups created specifically for making connections.

Farhana emphasises reaching out to people online. "Leverage platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and even Instagram to connect with professionals in your field. Engage in conversations, share relevant content, and participate in online communities."

Don urged those who are still students to attend different clubs, both on and off campus. Also, attend inter-university events. "It will not only give you social skills but also access to people from many fields."

Don also warned the younger generation about their social media posts and shares. Social media can be your self-branding or a buzzkill. Nowadays, along with your CV, your social media handles can be of interest to your potential employer.

"You better showcase your work and your positive mindset on your Facebook. If you share any other negative traits, say, misogyny, you might not be called for an interview. Don't lose a golden opportunity just for your social media activities."

"Request informational interviews with professionals whose careers you admire. This not only provides valuable insights but can also lead to mentorship opportunities," said Farhana.

Maintaining your network for long-term success

Building a network is just the beginning. "Scheduling periodic check-ins with your contacts is essential. A simple message or email expressing genuine interest in their well-being and career can go a long way," said Korvi.

Belal Hossain, who studied Communication at Minnesota State University, noted, "Students here take networking much more seriously. They create Excel sheets for their potential network and arrange meetups with them. I guess it can be an approach for our professionals too."

Additionally, offer assistance and support to your network when possible. Networking is a two-way street, and being generous with your time and resources strengthens relationships.

"The most common way to keep brushing up on the network is to celebrate the achievements of your contacts – whether it's a job promotion, a work anniversary, or a personal accomplishment," shared Farhana.

Korvi recommended, "Nowadays, effective tips are just on your Insta reels, if you don't have time to read books. But you have to be very open about learning."

Another important but often overlooked task is to organise and store contacts. Build a habit of saving numbers and backing them up. Asking for a number twice doesn't make a good impression.

What not to do while networking

While networking can be a powerful tool, certain pitfalls should be avoided. Korvi advises, "Approach networking with sincerity rather than desperation. Avoid bombarding individuals with requests or being overly aggressive in seeking opportunities."

Additionally, failing to follow up after an initial connection is a common mistake. "A simple thank-you email or message expressing gratitude for the interaction helps solidify the connection," added Korvi.

Farhana also highlighted a crucial factor, stating, "Your network can only get you an opportunity, but it will not get your job done."

She advises against bothering people for opportunities that you cannot capitalise on. "You need some real skills. When you have a great network but no skill, it is worthless," Farhana concluded.