Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Development studies is a cross-disciplinary field that examines the progress of nations from political, cultural, geographical, and socio-economic standpoints. Originating as an academic discipline in the late 20th century, it gained prominence in response to concerns surrounding the struggles of third-world economies in the postcolonial era.

More recently, scholars have expanded their focus to include Western states, aiming to address contemporary and future challenges by scrutinising their cultural and political development. This understanding empowers academics, policymakers, and international organisations to formulate more effective plans for the future.

Through research and practical effort, the academic field advocates for education, healthcare, and social justice with emphasis on effective governance and environmental conservation.

Why Development Studies?

A global perspective: One compelling reason to pursue a degree in Development Studies is the opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of global issues. This field allows students to explore complex challenges like poverty, inequality, environmental sustainability, and social justice from a global perspective.

Addressing real-world issues: If you have a passion for addressing real-world problems and making a tangible impact on society, a degree in Development Studies provides the knowledge and tools to do so. It's a field dedicated to finding practical solutions to pressing global challenges. The field also hones critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges.

Emphasis on social justice: Development Studies places a strong emphasis on social justice, human rights, and equality. If you're driven by a sense of responsibility towards marginalised communities and a desire to promote equity, this field aligns with your values. Ultimately, pursuing a degree in Development Studies is a choice to make a positive impact on society by contributing to projects and initiatives aimed at improving lives and creating a more just and sustainable world.



Career opportunities

Once you have earned a degree these are some of the job opportunities that are available:



Humanitarian aid worker: Humanitarian aid workers respond to global crises, providing vital assistance. They need education and experience in development fields, along with skills in time management, organisation, resilience, and problem-solving. Graduates often work with international organisations like the UN and humanitarian groups like the Red Cross, making a significant global impact.



Academic researcher: Academic researchers with degrees in Development Studies investigate various global issues like poverty, gender equality, and international relations. They are in demand not only in universities but also within advocacy and humanitarian organisations. These researchers analyse data patterns and interpret information, often requiring at least a master's degree, though a PhD can enhance their competitiveness.



Lecturer: Development lecturers, often with a master's degree, create courses, teach, and conduct research. They specialise in areas like gender studies, anthropology, or economics. Universities often prefer candidates with doctoral degrees and 3-5 years of teaching experience.



Financial analyst: Financial analysts track an organisation's financial performance, researching companies and industries, and analysing data using various tools. They communicate their findings through reports and presentations. Some financial analysts also engage in development work, partnering with agencies like USAID. In these roles, they manage host country performance and conduct assessments, including audits and reviews.



Policy officer: Policy officers, often with backgrounds in development studies, are hired by government agencies, international institutions, and NGOs. Their responsibilities include researching, drafting, evaluating, and monitoring policies, particularly in low to middle-income countries and regions affected by crises. Desired qualifications include strong communication and analytical skills, along with subject expertise.



Journalist: Development studies expertise covers international politics, developing nations, and gender-related topics. Publishers seeking content in these areas seek journalists with this knowledge. Journalists research, fact-check, and write compelling stories. One can work on different beats and also there is a specific area called 'Development Journalism.' Also known as development communication, it is a field of journalism that focuses on reporting and communicating issues related to social, economic, and human development.



International diplomat: If you have interest in diplomacy, national and international interest this can be an option for you. International diplomats represent and protect their country's interests, promoting relations, treaties, and agreements. They work from embassies, with assignments changing every few years. Diplomacy is crucial for development and peace. Diplomats specialise as political, trade, or consular officers, requiring strong organisational, leadership, and communication skills. Proficiency in a foreign language is often expected.