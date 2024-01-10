Jobs any student can pursue before graduation

Illustration: TBS

In the West, it is common for teenagers to work part-time jobs as a means of gaining financial independence. Likewise, there has been a growing trend among students in our country to enthusiastically pursue both part-time and full-time employment.

This inclination stems from their desire to cover personal expenses and contribute meaningfully to their families' financial well-being. One can earn between Tk8,000 to Tk15,000 monthly or even more.

But the benefits go beyond financial gains. Part-time or full-time employment cultivates essential life skills, such as discipline, effective time management, following workplace protocols and the ability to work collaboratively in a team.

At the same time, it exposes students to real-world work culture and insights into professional expectations and dynamics. This firsthand experience can potentially facilitate a seamless transition from academic to professional environments.

Getting a job in student life involves exploring diverse avenues. For instance, engaging in volunteer work within your community may lead to paid opportunities as you broaden your network. You can check out online job portals like BD Jobs, which provide a centralised hub for job listings. In addition, social media, particularly Facebook groups, serve as a dynamic resource for job seekers. But the most effective method is networking.

Here are some jobs you should look into as a student.

An executive at a call centre

Working as an executive in a call centre is attractive to students because of its flexible schedules, allowing them to balance work and studies.

Generally, this position's key responsibilities are generating leads from follow-up calls, managing online customer queries, handling incoming and outgoing calls, providing precise customer information and collecting feedback. Sometimes the role also includes preparing reports and performing tasks assigned by management.

Numerous organisations – including those in the telecom industry, hospitals, hotels, banks and e-commerce-based firms – maintain call centres for effective customer relationship management. Genex Infosys and Hello World Communications are two such companies that welcome students.

Mokarrom Hossain, who has worked in a call centre for a long time, said a call centre executive may talk to as many as 100 to 150 people a day. This continuous interaction with diverse individuals provides a unique understanding of human behaviour that cannot be learned by reading textbooks alone.

"Salary in the field can range from Tk6,000 to Tk8,000. If anyone has good English fluency, they can earn up to Tk15,000 or more," he added.

Apart from learning how to talk professionally, this experience aids one in overcoming shyness, hesitation and fear of communicating with strangers. And the benefits extend beyond verbal proficiency as the job encompasses conveying complex information concisely and showing empathy in customer interactions.

As one often deals with customer complaints, the job holder learns how to deal with angry clients, speak politely and deliver a well-structured solution. It makes one better at problem-solving and at the same time this job helps one to thicken their skin – something which is likely to come in handy in several jobs.

Working at brand shops

Numerous world-class brands now have official outlets in our country and they have introduced a new employment sector for sales executives. This job also does not require any high qualifications. Anyone who has passed HSC or is continuing their graduation can easily apply for the position.

Sales executives at brand shops engage directly with consumers, in the process learning how to skillfully apply effective marketing techniques, such as upselling and cross-selling, to promote and sell products.

Mokarram also served as a sales executive at Samsung's smartphone outlet, who shared how upselling is a great technique to maximise profit. However, the seller has to be careful while applying this technique. One has to keep the customer's budget in mind or they risk losing the customer.

Graphics designer

Today, businesses are compelled to maintain an online presence. One of the most effective ways to capture people's attention is through visual appeal (via websites and social media platforms), and this is where graphics designers come in.

Anyone with basic certification from online or from local institutes can apply for these positions.

Emon Khan Shakil, a graphics designer, currently working for SSL Wireless, says that this field has become very attractive for students. Work and study balance is not very difficult in this sector. "It is great to get started with small advertising agencies.

They offer paid internship opportunities and there are a lot of scopes for learning," he said.

"If someone can start working in this field while in university or college, they can have a long time to learn essential skill sets necessary to become an expert graphics designer by the time he or she completes graduation," he added.

Expert graphics designers can earn Tk80,000 to Tk1,00,000 every month after building a strong network of clients. Shakil added, "Creativity is the key to being successful in this field because all the software are just tools, the artistic beauty comes from the creative mind."

Seasonal fair employment

Engaging in part-time employment at stalls during various fairs – such as the International Trade Fair in January or the Ekushey Boi Mela in February – offers a dynamic experience for students seeking part-time or full-time seasonal employment opportunities.

KM Mahmudul Hasan, a student of ULAB, has worked for a bookstore in Ekushey Boi Mela. "These jobs are not very challenging, it feels great to sell books," he said, adding, "Foreigners also visit such book fairs. Interacting with them is also great."

Besides, almost every month, a lot of fairs and events take place in convention centres across the capital.

Especially in the month of Ramadan, most retailers hire contractual sales executives to meet customer demand – a good way to earn some extra cash before Eid.

Student consultant

The education consultancy business has seen a boom along with the increase in the number of student applicants at foreign universities in the recent past. Many small and medium-sized businesses have been established to address this need. This has opened up new part-time jobs, where one can work as a student consultant.

Student consultants guide students seeking to study abroad, assisting with the application process. They assess students' academic backgrounds, recommend suitable institutions and stay updated on relevant regulations.

Consultants work in collaboration with all the stakeholders, preparing precise applications and meticulously maintaining records of student interactions and progress, which includes conducting follow-up calls and emails.

Social media moderator

E-commerce business has experienced a substantial expansion in the recent past. Most small businesses have already established their online presence through social media opening up a new job position: social media moderator or manager.

In addition, news organisations, tech companies, the travel and hospitality industry and the entertainment sector, healthcare organisations, to name a few, also require social media moderators. These moderators play a pivotal role in managing the online presence of these companies or brands on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

A social media manager is responsible for creating, curating and overseeing the implementation of a company's social media strategy. One can develop expertise in content creation, audience engagement, analytics interpretation and strategic planning in such a role. The job also requires strong communication and writing skills.

Additionally, staying updated on the latest trends in digital marketing and having a deep understanding of various social media platforms is crucial for success in this role.

Reservations and ticketing

There are many travel agencies in our country, which offer both full-time and part-time jobs as an executive of reservation and ticketing.

This job involves managing and overseeing the reservation process and ticketing operations of airlines, ensuring efficient and accurate booking, issuance and customer service.

The responsibilities include tasks such as creating Passenger Name Records (PNR), issuing and reissuing tickets using the Global Distribution Service (GDS) and fare computation for airline ticketing and reservation.

Not many people know how to operate the GDS. It is one of the most demanding skills in the field of travel agencies. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) offers courses for mastering this skill along with certification.

A former employee of Air Arabia said, "A person who knows how to operate GDS can earn Tk25,000 to Tk30,000 every month."

Maintaining relationships with airlines and GDS personnel, addressing customer complaints courteously and managing daily official work, including invoicing and maintaining ticketing and visa-related accounts, are key aspects. The position also requires staying updated on airline/travel notices and circulars to inform the reservation team, sales team and others accordingly.

Front desk executive or receptionist

A receptionist's job involves managing front-desk activities, greeting and assisting visitors, answering phone calls and performing administrative tasks to ensure smooth day-to-day operations in an organisation.

The job can potentially enhance one's communication, multitasking, organisational and customer service skills while also developing one's proficiency in office management and interpersonal interactions.

Receptionist jobs are commonly offered by a wide range of organisations, including corporate offices, hotels, medical facilities, educational institutions, government agencies and so forth. Having fluency in English broadens the spectrum of job opportunities in this field.