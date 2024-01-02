The pentennial poster fest

Features

Tousef Islam
02 January, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 02:03 pm

Related News

The pentennial poster fest

On streets of Dhaka and across the country in towns, cities, and villages, posters adorn and occlude every available surface - encapsulating the fervour of the national election every 5-year

Tousef Islam
02 January, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 02:03 pm

It is election year.

And with less than a week before the big day on 7 January, if there is one thing abundantly visible in the capital Dhaka, it is the posters of the candidates running for the parliament.

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

This isn't limited just to the major cities and towns in the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On streets of Dhaka and across the country in towns, cities, and villages, posters adorn and occlude every available surface - encapsulating the fervour of the national election every 5-year

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For generations, the Bangladeshi electoral landscape has been transformed into a living canvas, where political ambitions, promises, and aspirations manifest through an array of posters.

Environment, polls code sidelined as laminated posters flood capital

However, in this year's electoral saga, a fascinating evolution has emerged - a fusion of tradition and technology, where the tangible paper trails merge effortlessly with the digital domain, reshaping the contours of political campaigning.

Every lamppost, wall, and alleyway serves as a canvas for the striking portraits and messages of political contenders vying for the electorate's attention.

These posters are all over the place.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Many candidates even get the moniker of "poster boy" as theirs is found in every corner.

However, many of the ubiquitous posters now sport QR codes and barcodes - unlocking a digital dimension that transcends the physical realm.

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

These codes, when scanned, whisk voters into the virtual world of social media profiles, campaign websites, polling station details and personalised messages from the candidates themselves.

Electioneering on: Boat and boat everywhere

Biggest election year, but not the most democratic

Moreover, the surge of social media platforms has become an integral battleground for political outreach.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Hashtags reverberate across cyberspace, sparking conversations, debates, and discussions that echo the ardour permeating the traditional campaign trails.

Furthermore, SMS campaigns have emerged as an intimate and direct mode of interaction between candidates and voters.

Electoral posters in Mohammadpur. Photo: TBS/ Rajib Dhar
Electoral posters in Mohammadpur. Photo: TBS/ Rajib Dhar

Personalised messages, succinct yet impactful, find their way into the pockets of millions, forging a sense of proximity between the electorate and those aspiring to lead.

Printers see subdued orders for this election

As the nation prepares to cast its vote, the amalgamation of traditional poster campaigns and the burgeoning digital presence signifies a transformative shift in Bangladesh's electoral landscape.

Syed Zakir Hossain

It reflects a nuanced understanding of the electorate's evolving needs, blending age-old campaigning tactics with the limitless possibilities afforded by technology.

Top News

Bangladesh National Election / Posters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

Chaabi House: Where form follows fiction

1h | Habitat
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The pentennial poster fest

1h | Features
National Archives Building in Agargaon houses documents like newspapers, maps, gazettes, government publications, political manifestos and land records of historical values. Photos: Rajib Dhar

National Archives: Inside Bangladesh's largest repository of historical documents

5h | Panorama
The big Doomsday theme last year was the existential risk from rapidly evolving AI technology. Elon Musk says Tesla has the finest in apocalypse technology. Photo: Collected

Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

Private credit growth slows despite rising deposits

33m | Videos
Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

Import and export of readymade garments; Confusion over 15% VAT law at ports

1h | Videos
Kyiv has continued to export grains from key deep-sea ports

Kyiv has continued to export grains from key deep-sea ports

3h | Videos
Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

18h | Videos