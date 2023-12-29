Environment, polls code sidelined as laminated posters flood capital

In violation of the electoral code of conduct, plastic-laminated election campaign posters are hung along a street at Khilgaon in Dhaka. Similar laminated posters are being used in many areas in the capital and elsewhere in the country ahead of upcoming national polls. The photo was taken on Thursday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In a blatant breach of the electoral code of conduct, the streets of Dhaka City are now inundated with plastic-laminated posters, seeking votes for various candidates, including some seasoned politicians of the ruling party.

Environmentalists and researchers estimate the number of laminated posters has increased by 50% compared to what was observed in the two city corporation elections of Dhaka in 2020.

Laminated posters featuring Saber Hossain Chowdhury, the nominated candidate of the Awami League for Dhaka-9, currently inundate his constituency, encompassing Malibagh, Khilgaon, Goran, Bashabo, and Sabujbagh areas.

His posters were not only seen hanging beside the main streets but also in tiny alleys.

Ironically, Saber Hossain, the prime minister's special envoy for environment and climate change, chairs the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

His campaign team's disregard for the environment has drawn severe criticism among members of civil society and environmentalists, considering the High Court's ban on such posters during the elections of Dhaka North and South back in January 2020.

Besides, for the upcoming national elections, the Election Commission has issued a special circular to halt the use of plastic or polythene in various campaign materials, including posters, banners, leaflets, etc.

The Business Standard tried to reach Saber Hossain Chowdhury several times for comment on the matter over the phone and WhatsApp. However, all calls and messages made to him went unanswered.

Returning Officer and Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sabirul Islam told TBS that he was not aware that laminated election posters have covered many Dhaka streets.

"We will take action if we notice the use of plastic in postering. Our magistrates are also taking legal action, including warning the candidates in their respective constituencies," he added.

He also mentioned that some people may laminate posters because of the fog, but they will take action if such a practice is noticed.

Environmental activist architect Iqbal Habib told TBS that the party should also take action against those responsible for environmental pollution.

"This plastic is a threat to our reservoirs, rivers, canals, environment, and its users must be rejected by the public," he added.

Other candidates doing it too

At least 20 candidates from different constituencies in the capital are campaigning in their constituencies with laminated posters.

Among them, the campaign posters of the Awami League candidate for Dhaka-8 seat Bahauddin Nasim have been hung in Eskaton, Ramna, Shahabagh areas by using plastic lamination.

Actor Ferdous, the Awami League candidate for Dhaka-10 constituency, has hung posters with plastic lamination in Dhanmondi, New Market, Kalabagan, Kathalbagan, Hazaribagh areas.

Besides, plastic laminating posters have been hung in the Gulshan area for the campaign of Bangladesh Supreme Party candidate Shah Alam and independent candidate Arafat Ashwad Islam of Dhaka-17 constituency.

Candidates like Sayeed Khokon, Abu Hossain, Sanjida Khanam, and Mohammad Solaiman Salim are all actively campaigning in their respective constituencies using plastic-laminated posters.

Environmental cost

A study conducted by the Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO) during the mayoral polls in 2020 shows that Dhaka city produces an average of 10,000 tonnes of plastic waste from various sources every year, posing a threat to human health and the environment.

The report also states that 2,472 tonnes of plastic waste were generated within 12 days of the campaign for the two city elections.

The environmental organisation filed a writ before the city elections in 2020. In view of this, the court banned the use of plastic in election campaigns.

Secretary-General of ESDO Dr Shahriar Hossain told TBS, "Our preliminary research has revealed that laminated posters for this election are 50% higher than those printed in Dhaka's two city corporation elections in 2020."

There are still a few more days to go, during which the amount may increase, he added. He also mentioned that they have written to the Chief Election Commissioner to take action against the posters, but no action has been taken.