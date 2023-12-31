Biggest election year, but not the most democratic

In violation of the electoral code of conduct, plastic-laminated election campaign posters are hung along a street at Khilgaon in Dhaka. Similar laminated posters are being used in many areas in the capital and elsewhere in the country ahead of upcoming national polls. The photo was taken on Thursday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Seventy-six countries are scheduled to conduct nationwide elections in some form next year, including eight of the 10 most populous countries in the world – Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Pakistan, Russia and the US.

Consequently, the 2024 elections will involve approximately 4.2 billion people, constituting more than half of the world's current population of 8.1 billion, and thus establishing 2024 as the biggest election year in the history of the world.

Despite elections being regarded as a fundamental mechanism for the functioning of democratic systems, there is a concern that the events of 2024 may not exemplify the highest ideals of democracy.

According to the Democracy Index produced by the Economist Intelligence Unit, only 43 of the 76 countries – 27 of which are members of the European Union – are likely to hold free and fair elections. At least four of the most populous nations may not have free and fair elections, hence eliminating the likelihood of a change of government.

Additionally, even though elections in countries like the US, India and Indonesia may allow for the possibility of change in government, they too are classified by the EIU index as "flawed democracies".

In spite of that, some of the elections in 2024 have the potential to change the world order forever.

Among them, the most important being the presidential elections in the US, which could see a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, with disinformation being predicted to be a common feature throughout the campaign.

Meanwhile, after wresting control of key states in a surprisingly strong showing in local polls, India's Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are looking favourites to prevail for the third term in office.

Russia's leader for the past 23 years, Vladimir Putin, is also set to rule for longer than Joseph Stalin after having the constitution amended in 2020 to allow him to theoretically stay in power until 2036.

Elsewhere in Europe, the world's largest transnational election in June will see more than 400 million eligible voters from 27 EU countries pick 720 European Parliament members.

These elections will be a test of support for right-wing populists, who have the wind in their sails after the victory of Geert Wilders' anti-Islam, anti-EU PVV Freedom Party in recent Dutch elections and last year's win for Giorgia Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy.