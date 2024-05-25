Triumph over terror: How Bangladesh came together to end acid violence

The year was 2012, and Masuda Monir was 15 years old. She had a life like any other teenager; full of laughter and innocence. She wanted to finish her studies and build a career someday.

But things began to change when a man started stalking her and harassing her in many ways. He even made lewd proposals to her.

When she rejected him, he began to threaten her. Masuda was scared, but did not stop going to school.

One day, her screams echoed through the streets, drawing the attention of passersby. Someone threw acid at her face. She was rushed to the Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

The following day, a team from BRAC arrived at the hospital. They took her to the Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF) in Banani, Dhaka, where she remained under their specialised care.

She returned to her hometown in 2014 and today, she is pursuing a degree in sociology at the University of Chittagong.

Along with legal measures, various campaigns also proved to be effective. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The attack left Masuda blind. It plunged her mother into a world of despair who was a simple seamstress. Her two sons, one was just a child while the other was a drug addict.

With her daughter losing her vision, she feared if she would ever have a future. Would she ever get a job, or get married?

But ASF made her believe that even without her sight, she could achieve her goals using her mind and other senses.

The organisation enrolled her in a school for children with disabilities where she learned everything through braille.

It also provided her family with financial support.

Even today, when the horrific memories of her past resurface, she seeks free counselling from ASF.

Furthermore, Masuda's attackers have been brought to justice. One of them was sentenced to death and the other received life imprisonment.

On 31 July 2011, Rubel, then an HSC student living on Hatiya Island, was feeling unwell.

He returned home early from college and went to bed at 11 pm. He usually closed the window at night but that day, he forgot.

He woke up in the middle of the night screaming from excruciating pain. His family found him in a severely burnt state.

Psychosocial therapy helped survivors heal and rebuild their lives. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

He was taken to the Upazila Health Complex but was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated. The acid completely melted his eyelids.

Five days after leaving the hospital, he sought refuge at ASF. He received three months of treatment under the organisation's supervision.

He filed an unknown case as he was unsure about the person behind the attack.

However, the Hatiya Police charged his uncle because he previously threatened to kill Rubel over property disputes. But in the end, the case could not proceed due to lack of evidence.

There was a time in the country when acid attacks were quite prevalent.

From 2000 to 2009, the most common reason for acid attacks was refusing a romantic proposal. The next in the list was property disputes.

80% of the victims of these cases were women and children while 20% were men.

According to ASF, from 1999 to 2022, a total of 3,870 people were victims of acid attacks.

After reaching a peak of 496 in 2002, the number started to drop from 2003. In the last six years, the number of cases were below 30.

From 300-400 acid attacks a year to less than 30 in just a few years was indeed a great achievement for Bangladesh. The Business Standard has interviewed organisations like Acid Survivors Foundation and others who contributed to reducing this horrific crime.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Strict enforcement of laws

A new law was enacted after the government began to take action against acid terror.

According to Section 4 of the Acid Crime Control Act, 2002, if any acid attack causes the death of a person, the attacker shall be given a death sentence or life in prison with labour and shall also be liable to fine of one lakh taka.

Not only the government, but many NGOs have been working together to combat acid terror. After the strict enforcement of laws, acid attacks started to decline significantly from 2002.

The same year, the government established two laws under the Ministry of Home Affairs: Acid Crime Prevention Act, 2002 and Acid Control Act, 2002.

The Bangladesh National Women Lawyers' Association played an important role in the establishment of these laws.

Section 5 of the Acid Crime Prevention Act also separately provides for the punishment for causing injury by acid- "If any person causes such injury to another person by acid that his/her (1) eyesight or hearing is completely or partially impaired or face, breast or genitals are disfigured or destroyed, then the attacker shall be sentenced to death or life in prison with labour and shall be liable to fine of taka one lakh and (2) any other part of the body or gland is disfigured or destroyed or any other part of the body is injured, then the attacker shall be sentenced life in prison with labour for not more than fourteen years but not less than seven years and shall also be liable to fine of taka fifty thousand.''

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The role of Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF)

The Ministry of Home Affairs took action by creating committees to monitor acid sales and laws were passed to regulate acid production and licensing, making it harder for criminals to get their hands on it. Victims could now file cases easily, and special courts were established for a faster legal process.

The Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF) was a leader in this fight alongside other NGOs and the government, demonstrating the power of collaboration to bring about change. This combined effort was crucial in successfully reducing acid attacks.

The notable facilities provided by this organisation includes physical and mental health treatment services, financial aid, legal services (case administration) and rehabilitation or employment opportunities.

When ASF started its journey in 1999, there was no fund, awareness, or even a separate hospital unit for acid attack victims.

Depending on the extent of the injury (physical or mental), it took some people years to recover.

The then Executive Director of ASF, Munira Rahman, said, "There were cases where the victims were fed acid and their oesophagus (stomach) was burnt. In such serious cases, it often took several years and a series of operations to fully recover. Many were sent to Singapore, India, Italy, Canada etc for surgeries. Masuda was sent to India. Some did not dare to come back and stayed back."

To address the psychological toll of these attacks, ASF established a biopsychosocial unit in 2005. This unit provided various types of counselling and therapy.

Clinical psychologist Salma Parveen notes that this approach was effective, with a decline in psychiatric issues among survivors starting in 2005 and significantly decreasing by 2007.

Other noteworthy organisations working with ASF

ASF started with providing physical and mental treatment to the survivors, in partnership with various private and district-level institutions, providing legal aid, ensuring security and providing rehabilitation or employment.

For example, for legal aid, ASF would appoint lawyers through the Bangladesh National Women Lawyers' Association (BNWLA), Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), Mahila Parishad, Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) and Naripokkho, from case determination to case management, and provide financial arrangements for the victims.

The major supporters also included UNICEF, Canadian Aid Agency, British High Commissioner, German Aid Agency, Swedish Aid Agency.

Apart from this, several regional organisations also came forward to increase awareness among the people and maintain a surveillance system to reduce this violence.

For example, Manab Mukti Sangstha in Sirajganj, Lighthouse Bangladesh in Bogura, Agragati Sangstha in Satkhira, RDRS in Rangpur etc.

Among the many initiatives, the 'bazar campaigns' proved to be the most effective as they were held in areas where the rate of acid attacks was the highest.

Needless to say, BRAC was always a big support. Since they have field offices all over the country, whenever any acid attacks took place, they immediately notified BRAC.

According to BRAC volunteers, ASF is referred to as the best treatment for acid attack victims.

Regular meetings and monitoring cells have been established by the District Monitoring Committee (DMC) and the National Acid Control Committee (NACC) to track the progress of each case, identify any delays or challenges, and determine appropriate interventions.

ASF has also implemented a follow-up programme to ensure the continued well-being of survivors.

Case managers conduct home visits if survivors are unable to attend meetings in person, documenting their financial, legal, mental, and physical needs.

According to ASF data, there have been 3,480 acid attack incidents and 3,886 survivors between 1999 and 2023. Of these, 2,800 survivors have received services from ASF.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Media's undeniable role in reducing acid violence

In the last five years, there have been 104 acid throwing incidents. In 2011, the number was more than 100.

According to ASF, there were 40-50 acid victims every day from 2000 to 2005. In addition to the laws and the works of the NGOs, the media was also vocal about acid terror.

Apart from reporting, they regularly followed up on incidents or cases and highlighted the increasing incidence of acid victims.

Prothom Alo and The Daily Star played a significant role in this regard. Since 2009, work has been going on with acid victims through the Prothom Alo Trust.

So far, 457 acid victims have been provided with self-employment, vocational training, houses for the landless, education, legal, medical and monthly allowance.

Survivors supporting each other

Oftentimes, survivors were supported by others like them, those who faced similar fates. They nursed and counselled each other, or assisted with legal work, and instilled hope in others.

Munira said, "If a survivor can understand them more than what we, non-survivors, can explain, then the unity among them works more. As a result, when we were able to involve the survivors at every step, they became a community themselves. Their consciousness changed."

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Unstoppable– The Courage Within

Bangladesh stands out as an inspiration of hope in the fight against acid attacks. It was the first nation to enact legislation specifically targeting acid attacks, and its efforts have led to a significant decline in such incidents.

The groundbreaking approach to treat acid attack survivors, known as psychosocial therapy, has gained international recognition and is now being implemented in five other countries.

This therapy encompasses medical, psychological, social, and economic support to help survivors heal and rebuild their lives.

Through powerful imagery and exhibitions, photojournalists have raised global awareness about acid violence and its devastating impact on survivors.

One such photographer in Bangladesh is Shafiqul Alam Kiran who has gained international acclaim for his 2014 book, 'Unstoppable- The Courage Within,' which chronicles the lives of acid attack victims, offering a poignant glimpse into their experiences and the enduring strength they possess.

Challenges still remain

The justice system still faces challenges with slow trials and low conviction rates. Many acid attack cases remain unresolved, with perpetrators roaming free and victims denied justice.

Advocate Animash Chandra Sarkar believes that despite the existence of strict laws to fight acid violence, their proper implementation is still lacking. The lack of punishment also in some instances encourages acid attackers.

Despite the notable reduction in acid attacks, the number increased from 19 in 2021 to 29 in 2022. The number was 13 in 2023 and several attacks have already taken place this year.

Bangladesh has proved that any form of violence can be reduced if the government, NGOs, private organisations work together alongside the public.

However, the recent acid attacks serve as a warning of the challenges that remain.