Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

A few days ago, Korvi Rakshand, the founder of Jaago Foundation, received a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number. The person introduced herself as Susan Afan, President at the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation, and wanted to talk.

"I was at an airport and initially put her on hold, grabbing my AirPods to prepare for a video call. I expected they were going to discuss someone else, never imagining that I would be selected for this year's Ramon Magsaysay Award."

Korvi has received the Ramon Magsaysay award, which is known as the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'. With this year's award, Korvi joins the distinguished list of 344 outstanding individuals and organisations whose selfless service has offered their societies, Asia, and the world, successful solutions to some of the most intractable problems of human development.

"I couldn't believe it because the award is highly esteemed, and has been given to figures like the Dalai Lama, Mother Teresa, and in our country, Dr Yunus and Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Considering them, I felt somewhat young for the award," Korvi said, breaking into an embarrassed laugh.

"I am obviously excited, and at the same time, aware that my responsibilities have increased upon receiving such a prestigious award like the Ramon Magsaysay Award. The expectations of me have now grown, and it expands the scope of our work. We can now work not only locally but also internationally."

These are the words of a man whose passion for change knows no bounds. Korvi has dedicated his life to rewriting the narrative of poverty and making education accessible to the underprivileged. As news of the Ramon Magsaysay Award reached him, Korvis' excitement was palpable.

Besides 16 years of experience in running schools for underprivileged children and volunteer programs, Jaago have undertaken various recent initiatives. One of them involves promoting women's education around Mithamoin Hair, Kishoreganj. They are collaborating with the Malala Foundation for this project.

In government schools, Jaago is addressing toilet issues by building female-friendly washrooms.

Additionally, they are also engaging with political and religious leaders to create opportunities for girls to advance their studies. Moreover, the organisation is providing counselling to parents and teachers to encourage students.

"In Bandarban, we are educating around 13,500 children who dropped out of school during the COVID-19 pandemic and faced significant learning gaps. We are actively teaching them to recover," he added.

They have another project in which they aim to train 55,000 youths over the next five years. These are students who dropped out of school or college for various reasons.

"Equipping them with specific skills such as communication and computer skills, and other skills that are in demand in the job market, can enable them to contribute to their families and the country as a whole. This will help them secure employment and lead decent lives," elaborated an optimistic Korvi.

However, a challenge they face is that many individuals undergo training but struggle to translate it into income and job opportunities.

"For that, our program includes a dedicated team focused on job placement. While placing all 55,000 might be difficult, even achieving a 20% to 30% employment rate would be a significant success."

What sets Jaago apart from other NGOs is their approach. They aimed to change the narrative around non-profit organisations. Rather than portraying poverty, they focus on showcasing happiness.

"Some people say that we don't fit the typical mould of the development sector. We challenge the expectation of selling poverty," Korvi asserted.

In the last 16 years, the Jaago Foundation's growth has been remarkable.

"At the age of 21, I met a group of children who were collecting bottles to sell. One of the kids asked me to take her home since she didn't have one. I still remember how helpless I felt. I didn't know what to say to her. I knew I must turn my guilt into something positive and work for these underprivileged children," Korvi recalled, talking about what prompted him to start Jaago.

Starting its journey with 17 students and a chalkboard, they have till now provided quality education to almost 30,000 underprivileged children, and empowered 50,000 youth leaders in 64 districts of Bangladesh.

Today, JAAGO works with five focus areas - Education, Youth, Women, Climate Change and Governance - with a volunteer pool of 50,000, with more than 600 employees. Korvi alone started teaching at the school, whereas the number of teachers is now over 500.

However, Jaago is witnessing a different stage of growth now.

"Before 2020, we lacked an NGO licence, which restricted international collaborations. After obtaining the licence, we partnered with organisations like USAID and FCDO, entering a new phase of growth. We are proud that individuals are trusting in our sustainability and joining us from INGOs."

Another goal of Jaago is to inspire more NGOs to be created.

"We need a multitude of organisations to address the range of issues we face. Our success comes when our work motivates the youth to believe in their capacity to bring about change. We have even seen volunteers from our organisation establish their own initiatives," Korvi proudly stated.

Next year they plan to launch a formal program for these young change-makers. Korvi revealed, "Starting next January, we will establish an incubator for 10-20 organisations each year, providing mentoring on everything from policy-making to budgeting. What took us 16 years, they can accomplish in five years with guidance."

Coming back to the award, Korvi said "What intrigued me was that they had been observing me for five years. The first interview they conducted with me was in 2017. Their approach was so subtle that I had no idea."

He was interviewed by a girl then, who pretended to be working on her thesis. A journalist was sent for an interview a month ago. They also interviewed school children and their parents to truly understand the impact of their work.

If this is the first time you have heard his name, you must be confused.

"I often find myself needing to explain my name to people. Despite some mistaking me for a Hindu or Christian, I clarify that I am a Muslim and Bangladeshi with just a unique name given by my parents."

Korvi emphasises that the world is a gift and it is our duty to care for it.

"Whether we work with a development organisation or in any other field, contributing positively will help create a better world together," he concluded.