Top five hacks with Vaseline

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 03:30 pm

Vaseline petroleum jelly can be used as more than a lip balm

Vaseline might not be the most appealing product in your bag, but the versatile utility it shows undoubtedly makes it a staple in your skincare essentials. Here are top five Vaseline hacks that might not have caught your attention yet.

Convert powder makeup products

A smidge of Vaseline is a genius way to transform your matte or powder products into cream formulas, be it eyeshadow, blush or highlighter. Mix any loose pigments with Vaseline to create your own custom cream eyeshadow, blush, or lip balm.

Goodbye to damaged ends

Your hair ends are most susceptible to drying out due to environmental stressors and heat damage. Rub a bit of Vaseline on the ends as a leave-in conditioner to smooth down flyaways, reduce the appearance of split ends, and inject extra moisture and shine.

Tame your brows

If you do not want to draw your eyebrows and keep it simple but tamed, you can just dab Vaseline with the help of an old mascara brush and keep your unruly eyebrows in check.

Prolong your perfume

A dab of Vaseline on your wrists and neck works like a fragrance primer as it prevents scent molecules from evaporating as quickly as they would on bare skin.

DIY lip scrub

To combat dry lips, Vaseline can be a great fix. Adding a bit of sugar to your Vaseline makes a great lip scrub. Or you can simply mix it with sea salt and use the mixture in the shower as a body scrub with moisturising benefits. 

