Taslima Miji: A promising entrepreneur

Mode

01 December, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 02:38 pm

Related News

Taslima Miji: A promising entrepreneur

01 December, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 02:38 pm

Creating an exciting design for my clients makes me so happy, says Taslima Miji, CEO of Leatherina, the company she founded in 2016. 

Her signature brand, Gootipa, is now famous for its customised leather products, both in Bangladesh and international markets like Canada, Germany, Netherlands, and USA. 

Taslima believes that Bangladeshi leathers are naturally high in quality, and through creative designs, her employees can create wonders with it. 

She's also determined to fight against the odds in her efforts for promoting Bangladeshi handicrafts and creating well-paying jobs. "My struggle was enormous at the beginning. People in the industry weren't habituated to working with women who they saw instead as running boutiques or parlours. I had to fight those stereotypes", explains Taslima. 

Her journey to becoming a successful entrepreneur was even more difficult as she had shifted careers. After graduating with a degree in Sociology from University of Dhaka, she began working as a journalist. When she became a mother six years later, it was tough for her to continue working full-time. So, she started working on her own at times that were convenient to her. That's when she founded Leatherina, whose factory at Hazaribagh, now employs more than 50 people, 60% of whom are women.

Like most small businesses, the pandemic came as a huge blow. But she was able to overcome that strategically by identifying a new need in healthcare-related products and adapting her business to producing pandemic essentials including face masks, headcovers and PPE. Taslima recalls that what she had learned from her training at Corporate Connect in the beginning of 2020 proved crucial in helping her build both strategic plans and confidence.

She sustained her business in the first phase of pandemic in 2020 by making pandemic essentials. Around September 2020, she resumed work with leather products as she got orders for bags and continued to grow revenues in her business. "Growing a sustainable business was a challenge where my learnings from the training of Corporate Connect became relevant. I've learnt to connect the outputs of networking and capacity building along with business pitching from the training," Taslima quotes.
 

Sponsored

entrepreneur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

6h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

4h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

2d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

2d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'