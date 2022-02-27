A nod to Godkhali in Sailor’s Spring’22 collection

Like Keukenhof in the Netherlands, Provence in France, and Carlsbad in California, Godkhali in Jashore of Bangladesh is renowned for flower farming. A variety of regular and exotic flowering plants like rose, marigold, sunflower, and gladiolus are cultivated here.

So many colourful flowers in the same place create a beautiful sight for visitors. However, the beauty of this place has not yet received enough attention, especially as a tourist spot. Hence, Sailor, a renowned Bangladeshi lifestyle brand, decided to shoot the promotional content of their latest spring collection at this local flower kingdom.

The promotional content is however not the only way Sailor pays tribute to this exotic location. In fact, their entire spring collection is an endeavour to create a manifestation of the spring fever on to the apparel, by incorporating all the brightest shades of the colour palette.

Sailor’s brand new spring collection in the kingdom of flowers. Photo: Courtesy

Tye-dye prints, distinctive flared sleeves and the use of lightweight materials like cotton and chiffon are key features of their spring'22 collection. Keeping the season's character in mind, patterns of flowers and fruits have been incorporated into the women's clothes.

There are salwar-kameez, cape tops, kaftan, kurti and short tops. Besides multi-coloured prints, water prints on floral designs have also been included.

For men, there are casual shirts, cabana shirts and polo T-shirts. A wide range of products for children is also available.

In comparison to brands of similar stature, the price tag on Sailor's collection - especially given the quality of the fabrics - is reasonable. The price of Sailor's spring collection starts from Tk450 and goes up to Tk3,850.

Sailor's seasonal and festival collections have been praised widely over the years for their use of unconventional ideas in design and promotional campaigns. This year, the spring'22 collection was launched through two unique campaigns.

The first campaign titled 'Sailor in the kingdom of flowers' was designed to promote tourism in the Godkhali area of Jhikargacha in Jashore.

"The lion's share of the country's flower supply comes from this area. Only those who visited this place in person can fathom the beauty of this place," said Rezaul Kabir, chief operating officer of Sailor.

"We wholeheartedly believe Godkhali deserves more exposure. Hence, this location was our first choice for the shoot," he added.

Nature is the greatest teacher ever. In harmony with this concept, Sailor designed its second spring campaign titled 'She is You', where 'She' means mother nature.

The arrival of spring after a colourless cold winter is like a reincarnation of nature. Mother nature certainly is a warrior who fights hard against winter and springs back to life.

While elaborating on this campaign, Rezaul said, "Nature is a part of us, just as we are its part. If we can shape our lives with the philosophy of nature, our lives will surely become more colourful."

Mobasshira Kamal Era, who went viral for her mesmerising ballet moves captured in the Dhaka University area, was this particular campaign's protagonist.

The combination of her graceful postures in the paradise of flowers came out exceptionally pleasing to the eye.

The products are available in 18 branches of Sailor across the country. You can also buy them from the website: www.sailor.clothing/spring-collection-2022.