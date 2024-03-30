23 sailors of MV Abdullah unlikely to be released before Eid: KSRM official

Bangladesh

UNB
30 March, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 09:36 pm

Related News

23 sailors of MV Abdullah unlikely to be released before Eid: KSRM official

KSRM Media Advisor Mizanur Islam said, "We are working hard to release the hostages before Eid. We are talking to the pirates' representatives every day. The talks are progressing. However, we cannot say for sure whether they will be released before Eid"

UNB
30 March, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 09:36 pm
23 sailors of MV Abdullah unlikely to be released before Eid: KSRM official

The chances of releasing the 23 sailors, on board the MV Abdullah hijacked by Somali pirates, before Eid-ul-Fitr are slim, the authorities of SR Shipping, a subsidiary of Kabir Group (KSRM) said today (30 March).

According to them, the news published in some media that the sailors were being rescued and brought back to the country before Eid was not correct.

KSRM Media Advisor Mizanur Islam said on Saturday, "We are working hard to release the hostages before Eid. We are talking to the pirates' representatives every day. The talks are progressing. However, we cannot say for sure whether they will be released before Eid."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"From our previous experience, we can say that even if the hostages are released before Eid, they will not be able to return home before Eid. Because there are a lot of things to do to bring them back to the country. It will take them 25/30 days to complete the work and return home. However, the truth is that it is difficult to release the sailors before Eid."

The 23 Bangladeshi sailors, along with the ship MV Abdullah flying the national flag, have been held hostage for 19 days in the den of pirates in Somalia, Africa.

Food and water stored on the ship MV Abdullah, which has been held hostage for about three weeks, 1.5 nautical miles off the coast of Jifl in Gedoberjan district of Somalia, is running out. Before the hijacking, the ship had about 200 tonnes of fresh water stored. Now the sailors are being rationed water.

Sources from the owner said when MV Abdullah was hijacked, the ship had about 25 days of frozen food stored for the sailors. However, there is a lot of dry food stored for a long time.

On 12 March at 1:30 pm, the Bangladeshi flag carrier MV Abdullah, carrying 55,000 tons of coal from Mozambique to Dubai, was captured by pirates, along with 23 sailors. MV Abdullah is now anchored off the coast of Gedoberjan in Somalia.

This is the second time that a Bangladeshi ship has been hijacked by pirates. Earlier in 2010, the same company's MV Jahan Mani ship was hijacked by Somali pirates. At that time, there were 26 people on board, including  25 crew and the captain's wife. They were rescued and brought back to the country with the ship after 100 days.

Top News

MV Abdullah / sailor / Somali Pirates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are many spectacular buildings at Hasankandi village in Madaripur, all owned by the migrants. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How 'Italy fever' burns and builds Madaripur

13h | Panorama
Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

1d | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Rezaul Hoque Rumi

The migrant buffalos of haor

1d | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Alonso slipped, who is taking charge of Liverpool?

Alonso slipped, who is taking charge of Liverpool?

35m | Videos
India-US relations strained over Kejriwal issue

India-US relations strained over Kejriwal issue

2h | Videos
Patenga Container Terminal set for April start

Patenga Container Terminal set for April start

3h | Videos
The military was behind spreading Rohingya hatred on Facebook: UN

The military was behind spreading Rohingya hatred on Facebook: UN

4h | Videos