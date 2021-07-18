Miniso cosmetics to try this Eid

TBS Report 
18 July, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 11:35 am

These products are available in all 14 Miniso stores in Dhaka and Chattogram

Miniso Perfume
Miniso Perfume

Miniso is known to bring out different ranges of cosmetics and lifestyle products for occasions like Eid, New Year's etc. 

This Eid-ul-Azha, you could try some of the brand's new make-up items and perfumes. As usual, the packaging is nice and the products look interesting.
 
The Color Me 12-colour eye shadow palette has different nude shades as well as some jewel toned colours. Its price is Tk1,499. 

There is a smaller sized palette which has six shades and is priced at Tk999. 

The price of the cute, round shaped Color Me blushers and highlights starts from Tk599. There are different shades of pink, champagne and gold. 

Miniso perfumes usually have subtle floral notes and the small sized bottles are convenient for carrying around. 

Their new Exotic Charm Women's Perfume is priced at Tk899. There is another one called the Pristine Oasis Women's perfume at Tk899. The crystal clear bottles look pristine indeed. 

The men's perfume in the surprise series is Tk1,199 for each bottle.

These products are available in all 14 Miniso stores in Dhaka and Chattogram.
 

