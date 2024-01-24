Miniso Bangladesh awarded at company's global conference in China

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 09:37 am

Miniso Bangladesh awarded at company's global conference in China

Miniso handed over the award to Miniso Bangladesh team who were in attendance

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 09:37 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Miniso Bangladesh has achieved an award for their outstanding performance for the year 2023 at a Miniso Global Conference held in Guangzhou, China.

This international event, attended by over 3,000 delegates from more than 100 countries, celebrated Miniso's 10 years of operation.

Along with Miniso Bangladesh big International franchises such as Mexico, Indonesia, France and UAE also received awards for their outstanding performance for the year 2023.

Miniso handed over the award to Miniso Bangladesh team who were in attendance.

Amongst the team were three directors of Miniso Bangladesh Shah Adeeb Chowdhury, Shah Rayeed Chowdhury and Chowdhury Asifuzzaman. 

Upon receiving this prestigious award Shah Adeeb Chowdhury said "It's an honour for us to be able to represent our country so proudly.

"We feel like we are a very strong force at the Miniso global table." 

Adding to this Chowdhury Asifuzzaman said "Miniso is strongest currently in terms of IP collaboration and after what we have seen today I am excited for the Miniso Bangladesh market for the coming years. Starting with Sanrio product launch in this year." 

Meanwhile, Shah Rayeed Chowdhury also shared their view on the future of Miniso Bangladesh, "We are aligned with Miniso Headquarters vision and we are now planning to open bigger and better stores and give our customers the Miniso experience that is unique and exciting".

Miniso has highlighted the importance of social media and online marketing for today's generation in this conference and has appreciated Miniso Bangladesh's effort towards it, reads a press release.

Chairman of Miniso Jack Ye said, "The last 10 years have been amazing and for the next 10 years we have more exciting things to come and we are hungrier than ever.

"The goal is to make Miniso a Super Brand."

Miniso is a Chinese low-cost retailer and variety store chain, founded in 2013, that specialises in household and consumer goods including cosmetics, stationery, toys, and kitchenware.

Miniso has expanded outside of the Chinese market and operates 4,200 stores in Asia, Europe, Oceania, Africa, North America, and South America — including Bangladesh.
 

